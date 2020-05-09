Hope Beel Flaunts Her Eye-Popping Cleavage In A Sexy Red Knotted Crop Top & Jeans

Hope Beel returned to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon to show off her gym-hone curves in a stunning new snap. The model showed some skin while revealing to her fans that it felt great to get dressed up.

In the racy pics, Hope looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a red off-the-shoulder crop top with a knotted element in the front. The skimpy shirt put her eye-popping cleavage on full display while also flaunting her toned shoulders.

She paired the top with some high-waisted jeans that clung tightly to her curvy hips and tiny waist. Fans also got a peek at Hope’s flat tummy and killer abs in the post. She accessorized the look with a dainty gold chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Hope looked down at the ground and pulled at a strand of her hair with a shy smile on her face. The second shot featured her giving a sultry stare into the camera, while the third pic showed her beaming as she lifted her arms at her sides.

Hope wore her long, dark brown locks parted to the side and styled in sexy ringlet curls. The strands fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look for the photos. The application seemingly included thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a dusting of soft pink eye shadow and darkened brows.

She appeared to complement her tan skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her chin, nose, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with dark pink lipstick.

Hope’s over 1.3 million follower instantly began to gush over the post. The photos raked in more than 3,700 likes within the first 45 minutes after they were shared to her feed. Fans also shared their opinions in the comments section, leaving over 140 remarks.

“This color on you! So pretty,” one follower wrote.

“Absolutely love red and you wear it very well,” another stated.

“Lady in RED!!” a third social media user declared.

“Umm could you be any more perfect lordt you’re blessed,” a fourth comment read.

The model has proven that she doesn’t have a problem flaunting her flawless figure in sexy outfits for her online pics. She’s often seen in tiny tops, racy bathing suits, and sexy dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hope recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a soaking wet white bikini in the pool. That upload has earned more than 41,000 likes and over 1,100 comments to date.