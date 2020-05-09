Daisy Keech Flaunts Pert Derriere In White Thong Bikini As She Poses Alongside Abby Rao

American internet sensation Daisy Keech sent hearts racing around the world on social media after she shared revealing new snapshots of herself on Saturday, May 9. The blond beauty posted the series on her Instagram account for her 4.1 million followers, and it quickly caught their attention.

The 20-year-old bombshell soaked up the sun as she was photographed outdoors, alongside friend Abby Rao. The pair posed candidly from different angles in the slideshow, which consisted of two photos, as they took center stage in front of the camera. Daisy, particularly, exuded a sexy, yet indifferent vibe as she averted the camera’s lens.

Her long highlighted blond hair was partly pulled back as it cascaded down in messy waves, meanwhile, some side bangs framed her face. Abby rocked her hair down, and straight.

Though it was hard to discern, both of the girls also appeared to be rocking some makeup for the snapshots. Their applications looked to include highlighter, eyeshadow and lipstick. Still, it was their lack of clothing that stole the show, as both of the girls sported just skimpy bikini-clad ensembles.

Up top, Daisy opted for a white bikini bra that tied around her shoulders and back. The bra did not provide too much too much coverage as it exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Meanwhile, Abby went braless as she rocked just a white tank top that also did not leave much to the imagination.

Furthermore, both of the girls sported thong bikini bottoms that were equally as revealing as their tops. The briefs, which were both white, were designed in a classic Brazilian-style cut that showcased both of the girls’ pert derrieres and curvy hips.

Daisy finished the look off with a pair of white athletic trainers, white socks, and a white cardigan sweater that she wore loosely around her arms. Abby also sported a pair of white sneakers and socks.

Daisy did not indicate where the girls were photographed but opted to share some positivity with her fans in the post’s caption, stating that they shouldn’t worry because better days are en route.

The slideshow was met with instant and widespread support from Daisy’s fans, amassing more than 175,000 likes in just the first 40 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 900 followers took to the comments sections to relay their praise and compliments to the model on her beauty, her bikini, and her body.

“I love you so much, Daisy,” one user commented.

“Gorgeous baby,” a second user added.

“So cute and pretty,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You look very hot,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Daisy has served up a number of smoking-hot looks on her Instagram account lately. On April 22, she posted a photo of herself rocking a revealing white tank-top and skintight pair of figure-hugging pants that flaunted her figure, per The Inquisitr. That post accumulated more than 400,000 likes.