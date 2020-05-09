Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Toned Booty In Minuscule Red Thong For Latest Instagram Share

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat in a new Instagram post on Saturday afternoon. In a new photo on her feed, the model sported a tiny, red lingerie set that left very little to the imagination as she showed off her backside.

The photo showed Lauren standing in a white room as she posed against a set of clear glass shelves. Behind her, a gray and black door could be seen cracked open slightly. According to the post’s geotag, the shoot took place in Hollywood Hills, though her exact location was unclear. Light appeared to be shining down on Lauren from somewhere off-camera as the rays washed over her tan skin. She looked positively radiant in her skimpy lingerie.

Lauren’s look included a red demi-cut bra with white straps on her shoulders. She was turned to the side, so the neckline of the bra was not entirely visible. However, the sides dipped low into her chest, putting a fair amount of sideboob on display.

Lauren’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a matching thong with “Lounge” written in black text on the waistband. The front of the U-shaped lingerie bottom remained low on the model’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Of course, the high cuts also exposed Lauren’s pert derriere and long, lean legs completely.

Lauren accessorized her outfit with a pair of silver stud earrings. She also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including bronzer, highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. Lauren wore her long, blond hair tied up in a messy ponytail with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Lauren posed with her hands above her head, resting on a box on one of the shelves. She arched her back in a way that further showed off her figure and stuck her booty out for her fans. Lauren looked over her shoulder with parted lips and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

The post garnered more than 4,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Lauren’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“A blond angel in red,” one fan said.

“Hottest loungewear model on IG!” another user added.

Lauren always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post earlier this week, she rocked a black bikini as she stood by a window and dreamed about paradise, which her followers loved.