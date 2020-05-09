Marie Osmond Receives Sweet Mother’s Day Surprise As Her Kids & Grandkids Crash ‘The Talk’

Then singer had a virtual visit from her family on live TV.

Marie Osmond‘s family paid her a virtual visit on The Talk. The singer and TV personality got a major surprise when her co-stars surprised her by inviting her family to appear on the CBS chatfest as she quarantines at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the surprise, The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba explained that Marie was off-camera because she thought there were technical difficulties during their show’s at-home edition. When she appeared onscreen, the 60-year-old “Paper Roses” singer was shocked to see her family streaming in from multiple locations.

Marie became emotional as she saw the familiar faces on her screen.

Marie’s firstborn son, Stephen, 36, appeared from his workplace and thanked her for being such a good example of a mother and wife. Stephen’s wife, Claire, appeared on a separate screen as she sat with their three adorable sons, Stephen Jr., Christian, and Maxwell.

Marie’s daughter Rachel, 30, thanked the star for being “a wonderful grandmother to my children.” Her oldest daughter Jessica, 32, said she is “grateful” that Marie chose to adopt her.

“I’m just so grateful you’re my mom,” Jessica said. “I couldn’t have asked for one better. Out of all the people in the world I could have ended up with, I’m glad you adopted me.”

Daughter Brianna, 22, said she was “impressed” by her mom’s beautiful makeup job.

“I’ve taught you well,” she joked. Fans know that Brianna, who is pregnant with her second child, is Marie’s personal makeup artist on The Talk.

In addition to her kids Mathew, 21, and Abigail, 17, all six of Marie’s grandchildren appeared onscreen to say hi to their famous grandmother and wish her a Happy Mother’s Day. Marie’s son Brandon, 23, did not appear on the show. Her son Michael died in 2010.

The Talk star broke down multiple times as she told her family members how much she loves them.

“I’m just the most blessed woman on the planet,” Marie cried, per ET Canada.”I love all my children. They are the happiest things in my existence. And my grandkids, it’s like my kids on steroids.”

In a caption to an Instagram post about the surprise, Marie acknowledged that Mother’s Day won’t be the same for her this year as she spends it alone with her husband, Steve Craig, in Utah. But the virtual visit from her kids and their kids certainly filled her heart.

In comments to Marie’s post, fans wrote that they know Marie misses her family terribly and can’t wait to see them in person and hug them again.

Marie is close to her children and grandchildren. The mom of eight frequently shares stories about her family on The Talk, but this is the first time fans have seen them as a group on the CBS talk show.