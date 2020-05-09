Pauline Tantot Exposes Pert Derriere In Cheeky Bikini Bottoms

On Saturday, May 9, French model Pauline Tantot started off the weekend by sharing a series of suggestive snaps with her 3.9 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photos, taken at an undisclosed location, show the 24-year-old posing in a grassy area with numerous houses and trees in the background. Pauline sizzled in a cropped white tank top and lavender string bikini bottoms from the clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. The revealing ensemble accentuated her incredible curves, much to the delight of her audience. The model kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photos, the Instagram star styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves and a deep middle part. While she did not appear to have on any makeup, Pauline still managed to look absolutely gorgeous.

In the first image, she stood with her shoulders back and her arms to her side. She faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. Pauline looked over her shoulder to gaze directly into the camera, with a serious expression on her face. The following photo consists of a close-up shot that focused on her toned bottom.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 140,000 likes. Many of Pauline’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“[You’re] so beautiful!” gushed a fan.

“Wow you are still so amazingly beautiful and still the most beautiful woman in the world,” added a different devotee.

“Such a beauty,” remarked another follower, adding a string of red heart, fire, and peach emoji to the comment.

“Wow you’re a goddess sweetie,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Pauline has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer had shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture that showed Pauline and her twin sister, Mathilde, lifting up their shirts while wearing barely-there shorts. That post, however, has since been removed from Instagram.