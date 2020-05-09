Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Invited Scott Disick To Spend Mother’s Day With Her After Rehab Stint

Scott Disick is reportedly more than welcome to spend Mother’s Day with Kourtney Kardashian and their three children.

Following his one-week stay at a rehabilitation center in Colorado, Disick has been staying out of the public eye as much as possible. After reportedly relapsing on drugs and alcohol, he sought help and entered a facility. However, he left the center after photos surfaced of him during his stay. Since then, Disick and his attorney, Marty Singer, are reportedly taking legal action against the person who took the pictures.

Although he hasn’t been on social media for the past week, Disick still has support from many of his fans. In addition, Kardashian and her famous family have remained by his side. According to Hollywood Life, Kardashian would reportedly like it if Disick joined her as she celebrates Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10. She’s reportedly aware, though, that Disick might not be in the mood for a reunion just yet.

“Scott has an open invitation to be with Kourtney and the kids on Mother’s Day but it will really depend on where Scott is at,” an insider shared. “Things are still undecided as far as a treatment but if he is still in L.A. and in the right headspace to join Kourtney and the kids she will welcome him. Everyone in the family, including Kourtney, is giving Scott their full support right now.”

Even though he abruptly left All Points North Lodge in Colorado, Disick is reportedly still working on his recovery, including focusing on himself and the reasons he entered rehab. Due to his public image, a source revealed he will possibly have to seek help in private.

Since news broke that he left rehab, reports have claimed Disick’s love life was the issue behind his recent relapse. Disick was allegedly upset over an ex, which could be Kardashian. However, Disick and Richie were reportedly having problems in their relationship prior to his decision to go to rehab. Richie supposedly noticed a change in Disick’s behavior, which was a red flag that he was using again. Even though they might have been in a bad space at the time, Richie was reportedly supportive of his decision to work on himself, and the couple allegedly discussed the rehab option in the past.

Kardashian and Disick dated for nine years until their breakup in 2014. While they’re no longer together, they both decided to remain close for their kids Mason, 10; Penelope, 7; and Reign, 4. Disick is still part of the cast of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and spends holidays with the family often.