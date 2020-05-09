Francesca And Harry From Netflix’s ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Got Engaged During Reunion Show

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago turned heads during their steamy romance on Netflix’s hit show Too Hot to Handle, but many critics wondered if the couple would last after the cameras were turned off. After an on-and-off romance, and being forced to live across the world from each other during the coronavirus pandemic, the couple proved that they were in for the long haul after getting engaged during Friday’s reunion show.

Harry and Francesca’s relationship was the first topic tackled on the show, with a recap of their rollercoaster romance on the show showing them fighting, flirting, and falling for each other.

After apologizing for lying to her during the show, the host asked where their relationship stood. The two had visited each other post-show, with Francesca living in Vancouver and Harry living in Australia and now Los Angeles. They also showed off their matching tattoos that they got during one visit.

They admitted that they broke up for eight months because they weren’t seeing eye-to-eye, but they kept in contact and eventually reunited, as The Inquisitr previously reported. When asked what the immediate future looked like, the couple surprised the rest of the group with a big reveal.

Harry told the cast that Francesca was possibly moving to L.A. “to look at rings” before Francesca said that he should wait to ask her to marry him in person. At that point, Harry pulled out a blue ring pop.

“I’m shaky,” Harry said as he dropped to one knee.

“I should have rehearsed this,” Harry said. “I just want to say you’ve absolutely changed my life. I love you so much and I can’t wait to spend forever with you …Do you wanna do this thing? Do you want to get married?”

Francesca sat silent for a few seconds before the host interrupted, telling Francesca to wait before giving an answer. Eventually, Francesca answered Harry with a smile.

“Harry knows I want to marry him, so yes. Of course,” she said. “You’re so cute.”

Francesca recently told Esquire that the two are still together and looking for ways to meet up face-to-face during lockdown that has the border between the United States and Canada closed down temporarily.

“It’s the best but of course we’re quarantined so we’re not in the same part of the world which is really hard. We’ve been looking online at how we can sneak around this and find a way to cross the border to hang out. It’s been very, very difficult,” she said.