Blac Chyna Emerges From The Pool In NSFW Swimsuit

Blac Chyna sizzled in her latest Instagram upload, teasing her OnlyFans account by posting a series of sultry clips showing off her body in a pool.

Chyna’s 16.5 million followers were in for a seductive treat, as the model and former reality star wore a skimpy bathing suit that barely covered her ample assets. The black one-piece sported a halter top that tied behind the back of her neck. It featured two panels over her buxom bust, which threatened to spill out of the revealing swimsuit. The plunging neckline showcased her voluptuous chest and cleavage, which served as one of the main focal points of the video. Her décolletage piercing glinted in the light.

The first piece of footage in the sizzle reel featured a close-up clip of Chyna submerged up to her shoulders in the water, twisting her body while she looked off to the side. The next frame focused on her hourglass physique, capturing Chyna from the neck down. Her fit figure was on full display, showcasing her bust, midriff, and thigh and side tattoos that peeked out from the racy swimsuit.

The next piece of footage was shot from the side and showed off some major sideboob, as well as Chyna’s “ROCKSTAR” bust tattoo and large, multicolored back piece. The final frame showed Chyna standing up in the pool, running her fingers through her soaking wet locks.

Chyna appeared to wear a full face of makeup, starting with her brows, which looked shaped and groomed. They arched high over her honey brown eyes. She seemed to wear a sparkling shadow on her lids that reached her brow bone. Her eyes looked rimmed with heavy kohl liner. Her feathery lashes curled upwards in a dramatic fashion. Her cheeks appeared contoured and seemed to be brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. Her pout seemed as if it was coated in a nude gloss.

Her followers flocked to the comments section in droves. As of press time, the Instagram video racked up more than 13,300 likes and over 300 comments in an hour.

Some fans were in awe of Chyna’s multiple pieces of ink.

“That rockstar tattoo,” wrote one fan, punctuating their comment with a flame emoji.

“Her tattoos go so hard,” added another social media user, including two hands raised in praise.

Others complimented her look.

“Stunning,” shared a third follower.

“Pretty,” commented a fourth person, adding a flame emoji and two red hearts.

Others still left rows of heart-eye and flame emoji to express their admiration of the clip.