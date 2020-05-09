Melissa Riso Flaunts Body In Purple Lingerie: ‘No Excuse For Not Working Out’

Melissa Riso took to Instagram to show off the results of her creative workouts during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite not being in the gym for two months, she had plenty to flaunt in the revealing purple lingerie set that she wore for the photoshoot.

The image was somewhat unique for Melissa because it didn’t include her head. The camera’s focus was on the middle part of her body, and it showed off the model’s well-defined curves. In the picture, the celebrity hairstylist wore a sexy purple lace bra with intricate straps and a bow. The garment revealed a sun-kissed glimpse of her ample cleavage. On the bottom, she wore matching panties that had to straps that met at the sides. Melissa’s waist was nicely defined, and her hips swelled out. Her toned stomach featured a hint of her faded tattoo, which she recently had removed.

Melissa wore two gold necklaces that rested around her neck with small charms. She held one of her hands at her waist, and her fingernails had a long, light-colored manicure. Her long, brunette hair hung in loose curls over one shoulder, and it reached nearly to her hips.

In the caption, the actress mentioned that she appreciates the body she’s managed to build using her own body weight during the social distancing, which kept her out of the gym. She encouraged others to focus on their fitness too, and throughout the last few weeks, Melissa has shared several different videos of her workouts as inspiration. Several of her followers appreciated the look too, with more than 9,000 hitting the “like” button, and over 250 Instagrammers also left a message for her.

“Looking gorgeous with that smoking body. That purple suits you well. Keep killing your workouts,” praised one devotee who included a flame emoji.

“So true! Tons of stuff you can do from home with just bodyweight! And Now everyone has more time than ever, so NO EXCUSES!” a second fan agreed.

“Looking awesome! Great job on finding your way through quarantine,” wrote a third who included several purple heart emoji.

“This color goes well with your great body,” a fourth Instagrammer noted along with an OK sign.

Last week The Inquisitr reported that Melissa shared an excellent workout video of herself in a park. In it, she showed off her sprints, jumping jacks, squats, and several other moves she’s used to keep herself fit as she’s stayed away from others to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.