Kinsey Wolanski Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Polka-Dot Dress

American fitness model and internet personality Kinsey Wolanski dazzled fans on social media after she posted a series of sizzling snapshots of herself on Saturday, May 9. The social media starlet took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 3.6 million followers, and it quickly became a smash.

The 23-year-old was photographed outdoors in an open field. She switched between a number of poses and angles for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos. Kinsey exuded a sexy, and happy vibe in the images.

In the first snapshot, she sat down directly in front of the camera as she smiled and stared down the lens. Meanwhile, in the second snap, she posed from her backside, rotating her head to again stare down the camera.

Her long, blond hair — which featured dark roots — was styled in a high pony tail as it cascaded down her back in slight waves. She further appeared to be rocking some makeup for the series that brought out her natural beauty and complemented her skin-tone. The application looked to include bronzer, highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, mascara, and a light-pink lipstick. Still, it was her enviable figure that caught the most attention in the series, as she flaunted her killer curves in a casual, yet stylish dress.

The dress, which was navy blue with a white polka-dot design, featured two ruffled straps that went over her her shoulders and down her back. The dress further featured a plunging neckline that did not conceal much of Kinsey’s voluptuous assets as it exposed plenty of cleavage. Also on display was the models’ curvy hips, bodacious derrière, and long legs, as the short sundress highlighted her figure.

Kinsey revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in the Tehachapi Mountains, California. She also stated in the caption that she was joining her family for the weekend at “home.”

The slideshow was met with a large number of support from a multitude of Kinsey’s fans, garnering more than 72,000 likes in the first 40 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 430 fans also took to the comments section to shower her with praise and compliments on her figure, her outfit, and her looks.

“You are so cute,” one user commented.

“Beautiful picture, you look amazing,” a second follower added.

“You sexy angel,” chimed in a third fan.

“Never fail to amaze me with your beauty,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

