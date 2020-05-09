Chloe Saxon Slays In A Barely-There Sparkly String Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun

Chloe Saxon drew attention on Instagram with her most recent update on Saturday afternoon. The model flashed her enviable curves while telling her fans that she was both ready and waiting in the caption of the post.

In the sexy upload, Chloe looked like a brunette bombshell wearing a light-colored sparkling string bikini. The tiny top tied behind her back and around her neck while exposing her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also flaunted her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms laced over her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist. The bathing suit also helped to spotlight her flat tummy, toned abs, and killer legs. She accessorized the look with large gold hoop earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe posed in front of some green foliage with her hip pushed to the side and one arm raised above her head as she gave a piercing glare into the camera. The second shot featured her with her hands on her backside.

Chloe wore her dark hair pulled back into a ponytail that she wore high on her head. Her long, wavy locks fell down her back and brushed over her arm.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the snaps. The application seemingly included curled lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as a soft pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose and under eyes. She appeared to complete her face with pink lipstick.

Chloe’s 726,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 5,800 times in the first hour after it was published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section with over 110 messages.

“Gorgeous Princess,” one follower said.

“Unreal,” another declared.

“Wow thats beauty,” a third social media user wrote.

“Girl you are absolutely beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showcasing her hourglass curves in her online photos. She’s often seen sporting tiny tops, sexy lingerie, and racy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a see-through rainbow bodysuit with a daring cut around her hips. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, the upload has raked in more than 17,000 likes and over 350 comments.