Aletta Ocean Sizzles While Exposing Her Cleavage In A Scanty Blue Lingerie Set

Aletta Ocean returned to her Instagram account on Saturday morning to share yet another revealing snap with her loyal fans. The model flashed her curvy figure while wishing everyone a happy weekend.

In the racy pic, Aletta slayed in a blue lingerie set. The bra boasted thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also exposed her colossal cleavage.

The matching panties clung tightly to her curvy hips and tiny waist. Her flat tummy, impressive abs, and lean legs could also been seen in the shot.

Aletta stood in what appeared to be a closet as she arched her back and tilted her head to the side while snapping a selfie in the mirror. She rested one arm next to her as the other was raised up to hold her phone and she wore a sultry expression on her face.

Aletta’s long, dark brown hair was parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look in the pic. The application appeared to consist of long lashes and thin black eyeliner, as well as brown eye shadow and filled-in brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. The glam look was seemingly completed with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Aletta’s over 2.9 million followers wasted no time showing their support for the post. The photo raked in more than 36,000 likes within the first four hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 920 messages for her to read.

“You’re so perfect,” one follower commented.

“Aletta you simply take my breath away with your beauty and gorgeous curves. I look forward to your posts and they put a big smile on my face dear,” another wrote.

“You are great and attractive, I love you,” a third social media user gushed.

“Very beautiful picture! breathtakingly hot woman! dreamlike body,” a fourth person declared.

The brunette bombshell has become known for flaunting her eye-popping curves in racy outfits for her online snaps. She’s seen sporting skimpy bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and tiny tops on the regular.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aletta recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a red thong string bikini. To date, that photo has racked up more than 58,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.