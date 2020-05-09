Charly Jordan Shows Off Toned Midriff In Bustier Top For New Instagram Photo Series

Charly Jordan showed off her enviably trim physique in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshots, the model/DJ rocked a snug burnt-orange satin bustier top that exposed her toned midriff. The blond beauty paired the flattering top with loose-fitting blue jeans that were slung low on her hips.

Charly kept her accessories minimal for the shoot, opting to wear only a delicate gold necklace and a bracelet on either hand. She wore her hair down and it fell past her shoulders in loose golden waves. Her makeup was understated as well, as she seemingly wore neutral-toned eyeshadow and dark pink lipstick.

In the first and third photos in the series, Charly stood in a pool of sunlight, which cast an ethereal glow around her. In the third photo, she was joined by her dog, a fluff brown pup that she held at her hip.

The second shot in the series saw her get up close and personal with the camera as she leaned close and sent a smoldering stare in its direction. In the fourth and most lighthearted image in the set, Charly grinned as she flipped her hair.

The post has been liked more than 75,000 times, as of this writing and close to 300 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans gushed over her physical appearance.

“U are the most amazing beautiful women I’ve ever seen love u so much,” one fan wrote.

“You are sooo beautiful!!!!” another added before including three heart-eye emoji in heir comment.

A third fan professed their devotion to Charly.

“We love you so much and we always support you, Charly,” they commented.

And a fourth thanked Charlie for the positive influence she has had on their body image.

“Please never change your body, you make all the small girls feel pretty and confident, thank you,” they wrote.

Charly appears to have a thing for midriff-baring tops. In a previous photo series, she wore a white cut-out crop top with baggy pants. Much like her most recent post, she wore her hair loose but seemed to wear a little more makeup in the older post. Her accessories appeared to be the same, however.

“Feed yourself with my life’s work,” she wrote in the caption. “How many likes is my life worth..”

The post has been liked close to 250,000 times and close to 950 Instagram users have commented on it.