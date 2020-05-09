Sandra Bullock’s Daughter, Laila, Makes Rare Appearance To Honor Nurse Treating COVID-19 Patients

Sandra surprised a nurse after making a mask donation to her hospital.

Sandra Bullock helped actress Jada Pinkett Smith honor a nurse who has been putting her own health at risk to treat COVID-19 patients. As reported by E! News, Sandra’s 3-year-old daughter, Laila, made a surprise appearance on the show during her mother’s virtual chat with the heroic healthcare worker.

The latest episode of Jada’s Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk, was a Mother’s Day special honoring moms who have been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. One woman featured on the episode was April Buencamino, a mother of two who works as a nurse manager. She’s in charge of her hospital’s COVID-19 unit, and she stated that one of her team’s biggest fears is not having enough PPE (personal protective equipment) to protect them from contracting the virus themselves.

April revealed that her hospital, Adventist Health White Memorial in Los Angeles, has received many donations from their community. However, she said that “the most exciting donations” they got were from Sandra, who personally delivered 6,000 N95 respirator masks to the hospital.

April spoke to Jada and the other Red Table Talk hosts, Jada’s daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, via video chat. She informed the women that she was so busy working at the hospital that she didn’t know that Sandra had been there until later on. This is when April got a very special surprise. The Oscar-winning actress made a virtual appearance on the show to personally thank the nurse. Sandra was sitting in her kitchen, and she teared up as she expressed her gratitude for April and her fellow healthcare workers.

“Thank you for everything that you’re doing because we get to sit here and be home with our families because you are out there doing the hard, hard, hard work,” Sandra said.

Sandra spoke about how she related to April “as a mom,” saying that she knew that she had to be feeling “scared.” The actress also got visibly upset when April talked about what her toughest experience has been while caring for coronavirus patients. According to the nurse, it was watching a teenage girl say goodbye to her dying mother through a window.

Sandra then spoke about why she decided to donate masks to April’s hospital. She explained that her kids, Louis, 10, and Laila, 8, wanted to do something to help, so she called the kids’ pediatrician to get a list of hospitals that represented her family. Sandra revealed that her children actually accompanied her to the hospital when she made the donation.

Near the end of the segment, Sandra revealed that she had someone with her who wanted to say something to April. This is when Laila made a rare appearance on camera with her mom. The smiling little girl waved and said hi to everyone before addressing April.

“Thank you April for doing everything for everyone,” Laila said.

Laila and Sandra also told April to “stay safe” for her family. Before they said goodbye, Sandra praised Laila as her family’s “superhero,” saying that she’s “going to save the world.”

The surprises continued for April when Jada revealed that her family’s foundation was making a $50,000 donation to April’s hospital. She also promised to pay for a family vacation of April’s choice. Earlier on, April had said that they had to cancel her birthday trip due to the coronavirus.

Sandra is notoriously private when it comes to her children, who are both adopted. As reported by The Inquisitr, the Bird Box star once described herself as “a little neurotic” in regards to their safety.