Tyra Banks Addresses Her Past Comments On ‘America’s Next Top Model’ After Clip Goes Viral

Tyra Banks recently discussed her past behavior on America’s Next Top Model.

Earlier this week, Banks’ comments from Season 7 of ANTM resurfaced on social media. In the clip, Banks criticized cycle winner Danielle Evans for having a gap in her front teeth. She told Evans she needed to surgically close her gap in order to be more marketable to fashion and beauty brands. Following the clip, Banks was labeled a bully by several social media users. Many even showed more examples of Banks’ harsh words she gave other contestants on the long-running series. In addition to her remarks about Evans, Banks was bashed for having a bi-racial photoshoot where she darkened and lightened several of the models’ skin. She also encouraged one contestant to participate in a graveyard photoshoot the day after her best friend died.

Since the viral clip, fans have been waiting for Banks to address the comments she made about Evans and the other model-hopefuls. According to Us Weekly, their requests were answered on Friday, May 8. Banks shared on her Twitter account that she needed to apologize for her actions after seeing the reactions on social media. She also explained that the choices in the early 2000s may not have been the best for the show.

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you,” Banks tweeted. “Looking back, those were some really off choices. I appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

Banks created ANTM back in 2003. At the time, Banks said she created the show because she wanted women of all races, backgrounds and cultures to have an opportunity as a high-fashion model. Back in 2015, she shared she personally selected contestants who didn’t fit the stereotypical type of beauty, per Entertainment Weekly.

“I really wanted to show girls that beauty is not cookie-cutter. So when I’m talking to that girl that’s standing in front of me, and she’s got big freaking red hair and alabaster skin and freckles all over her face, I’m really talking to the millions of girls that look like her that are at home watching.”

After ANTM, several models, including Evans, went on to receive lucrative contracts and endorsement deals with fashion and beauty corporations. Banks stepped down from host of ANTM in Cycle 23 to work on other projects. Rita Ora briefly joined the series as Banks’ predecessor before it was canceled by VH1.