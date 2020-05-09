Raquel Leviss Reveals ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Was ‘Fun’ And Applauds Boyfriend James Kennedy’s Work Ethic

Raquel Leviss is dishing on season eight and what her boyfriend has been doing in quarantine.

Raquel Leviss recently appeared on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast, Everything Iconic, where the Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about the currently airing eighth season of the show.

After revealing she had a lot of fun filming the episodes last summer, Leviss spoke about what her boyfriend, James Kennedy, has been working on since the two of them began quarantining at their Los Angeles apartment in June.

“It has been a fun season. It’s been even more fun watching it back, actually,” she said, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

While Leviss has been featured alongside Kennedy on Vanderpump Rules for the past several years, she wasn’t ungraded to a full-time position from her part-time role until last year, ahead of Season 8. Since then, she has been filming more and more with Kennedy and the rest of the cast and feels that who she truly is has finally been captured by the Bravo cameras.

“I’m staying true to who I am and it’s finally being recognized. I’m just a sweet girl and I’m a little quirky and goofy and that’s just who I am and it’s kind of fun,” she shared.

As for her relationship with Kennedy, who she’s been dating for nearly four years, Leviss told Pellegrino she and her beau are doing “really well” as he continues to focus on his booming career in music. In fact, Leviss gushed that Kennedy makes her happy ever single day before applauding his work ethic ahead of the upcoming release of his seven-song EP, “Jungle of Light.”

According to Leviss, Kennedy is in his office all ay long making music and while he focuses on his career endeavors, Leviss has been doing her best to give Kennedy his space while also making sure that he has a great area to work on.

“I designed his studio room with lights and trees so it’s really cool to see him pursuing his music and really focusing on that,” she shared.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kennedy opened up about his sobriety and the way in which it impacted his DJing career during the March 11 episode of the podcast of his Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, Give Them Lala… with Randall. At the time, he admitted that while he used to deal with the rushes of energy and anxiety he would get before going on stage with alcohol, he now does no such thing.