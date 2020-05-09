Andreane Chamberland Exposes Her Underboob In A Tiny Striped Crop Top & Matching Bikini Bottoms

Andreane Chamberland rocked a racy look for a brand new Instagram upload on Saturday morning. The model let it all hang out as she asked her fans where they’re most excited to travel after quarantine is over.

In the sexy snaps, Andreane looked smoking hot in a black and white striped crop top. The garment left little to the imagination with its daring cut that exposed her underboob. The shirt also fell off of her shoulder to show off even more skin.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly against her curvy hips and spotlighted her tiny waist and long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the pics. She accessorized the look with a chain and pendant around her neck.

In the first photo, Andreane had one hand resting at her side while the other came up to grab at a leaf on a nearby tree. She pushed her hip out and gave a sultry stare into the camera. The second shot featured her running her fingers through her hair. In the background of the photos, a white sand beach and bright sky are visible.

Andreane wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in cascading waves that fell down her back and rippled over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shots. The glam look appeared to consist of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to accentuate her face with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, chin, and under eyes. The application was seemingly completed with pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink gloss on her full lips.

Andreane’s 513,000-plus followers fell in love with the pics. The post collected more than 9,200 likes within the first five hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also left over 460 messages in the comments section.

“Under boob goals. I like the second photo,” one follower wrote.

“You’re so beautiful and sexy,” remarked another.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous and perfect, stunning eyes,” a third comment read.

“Magnifique,” a fourth social media user said.

The model appears to have no qualms about putting her petite physique in the spotlight for her racy snaps. She’s often seen sporting scanty lingerie, tiny tops, and tight workout gear in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane most recently drew attention from followers when she wore a stunning pink lace lingerie set. To date, that post has earned more than 11,000 likes and over 480 comments.