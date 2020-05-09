Dasha Mart Does The Splits On The Beach In A Tiny String Bikini

Dasha Mart is once again showing off her athletic prowess on Instagram, and followers are all over her latest post. On Saturday, the Russian beauty shared a pair of bootylicious, beachside photos of her doing the splits in a skimpy string bikini, flooring fans with her flexibility and impressive physique.

The gorgeous model was wearing a two-piece from Berry Beachy Swimwear, which she made sure to tag in the caption. The bikini set was a pink floral design and consisted of a halterneck top and a side-tie thong. Since Dasha was photographed from behind on both instances, the pictures offered little details about the top, save for the thin spaghetti straps that tied around her neck and chest line, draping down her back in loopy bows. One of the shots was angled to tease a glimpse of the small bra cup, which was deep-cut enough to expose quite a bit of sideboob. Meanwhile, the bottoms had a small triangle back that showed off her posterior. The narrow side straps matched the design of the top, and sat low on her hips, accentuating her curves.

Dasha topped off her beach-babe look with a trendy pair of white sunglasses, which sported pink frames to match her bathing suit. She pulled up her hair into a high ponytail so that her long tresses would not become a hindrance during her sporting activities. In her caption, which she penned in Russian, the Bang Energy elite model asked fans whether they had picked up any new skills while in quarantine, and then proceeded to demonstrate her own in the pics.

The bombshell didn’t hesitate to get sandy, striking a balletic pose with both legs perfectly stretched out to the sides of her body. She placed her palms in front of her and arched her back. Her posture exuded elegance in every single detail, including the way she arched her feet. Her soles and ankles were dusted in sand, which also clung to her booty and inner thighs.

The first photo captured her supple figure in all of its entirety, whereas the other one was more closely cropped to her hourglass curves. Both snaps put her long legs and peachy backside on display — details that didn’t escape fans’ attention, making the topic of many of the 307 comments gathered under her post in the first hour.

“Flawless physique,” wrote one person, adding a heart emoji.

“Wow you are fine,” read a second message, trailed by a string of heart and heart-eyes emoji.

“How long are those legs,” penned a third Instagrammer.

One fan left a lengthier message of appreciation for the Russian model. “Every picture is absolutely stunning and beautiful… You are a rockstar… Have a beautiful day!” read their comment, trailed by a happy-face and heart emoji.

The photos were taken in Naples, Florida, as indicated by the geotag. The snaps showcased a serene beachscape, one complete with white sand, towering palm trees, beautiful villas, and a bright, blue sky overhead. Fans appeared entranced with the double update, clicking the like button on her post more than 14,000 times.