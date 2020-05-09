Customer Wears Swastika Face Mask In Santee, California Grocery Store

It happened in the same city where, a week earlier, a customer wore a KKK hood.

A customer wore a face mask bearing a swastika to a Santee, California grocery store, the second incident in the a matter of days in which someone wore a provocative garment to a store in that city.

As The Times Of Sand Diego reports, on Thursday police confronted a man wearing the mask, with the provocative symbol traditionally associated with hate and white supremacy, at a Food 4 Less grocery store in the Southern California city.

Not long afterwards, according to HuffPost, employees asked the man to remove the mask. At first, he appeared to express compliance, but then later changed his mind.

“It’s my First Amendment right. There’s no sign that says I can’t decorate my mask the way I want. This is America — the land of the free,” he said.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputies soon arrived, and the dispute continued. The deputy rejected the man’s claim that his actions were protected by the First Amendment, telling the man that he was in a “family-friendly” store that is private property, and its owners can enforce its own rules.

“They don’t want people seeing that. It’s offensive.”

The man, later identified as 32-year-old Dustin Hart, and who has an internet presence under the handle “Dusty Shekel,” continued to insist that he was in the right.

“We have a Nazi for a governor. Now you guys are here, literally proving my point,” he said.

Eventually the man “complied” with deputies’ commands, according to a statement from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. He was asked not to return to the store.

PhotoMIX-Company / Pixabay

Hart recorded the entire incident, and uploaded it to BitChute. HuffPost notes that the Southern Poverty Law Center has concluded that BitChute is a website that propagates hate speech and other hate-related material. The video can be seen here, but be warned: it contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

“We were peacefully protesting all the crazy lockdown rules that have been and are continuing to be enforced here in San Diego, California,” reads a video description.

The incident was the second time in a matter of days that a person in the same city has made the news for wearing provocative face coverings. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week a man was observed in a different store in Santee wearing a Ku Klux Klan (KKK) hood.

The San Diego suburb has gained a reputation for racist and hate-related incidents, HuffPost notes.