First Grade Teacher Takes In Her Student’s Infant Brother After His Family Becomes Sick With COVID-19

Luciana Lira of Connecticut is a first grade teacher who in a shocking turn of events has become the temporary guardian of her student’s infant brother. The baby’s family had become ill with the coronavirus and were unable to care for him safely. Lira did not think twice when she agreed to take the baby into her own home, according to NBC News.

On April 1 Lira got a surprising phone call from a woman named Zully, who’s last name has been kept private. While the two women did not know one another very well, Zully’s son Junior was in Lira’s first grade class. At the time of the phone call, 30-year-old Zully was in the hospital seriously ill with COVID-19. Her son Neysel was to be born via an emergency C-section.

“‘I can hardly talk because I’m having a very hard time breathing, but I wanted to let you know that I need your help. Please call my husband,'” Lira recalled Zully telling her.

Zully knew that because she had tested positive for the coronavirus, her husband and older son likely had it to. She was desperate to find someone she could trust to care for her infant while she recovered. Lira was more than happy to agree.

“I did not think twice about it. When that mom called me asking for help, it did not even come across my mind not to say ‘yes,'” Lira said.

Sure enough, Zully’s husband Marvin and other son tested positive for COVID-19 a few days after her phone call with the teacher. Zully remained in the hospital until she gave birth to Neysel who weighed only 5 pounds, 10 ounces at birth. The baby was then given to Lira whom he has remained with ever since.

Zully was in the hospital fighting for her life for weeks following birth. While there were times in which it appeared she would not survive, she has since been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Until she and the other members of her family test negative for COVID-19, Neysel will have to stay with Lira.

In the meantime, Lira has been having FaceTime sessions with Neysel’s family so they can see the baby.

“I’ve been getting help from all over and that makes all the difference,” Lira said.

