Genesis Lopez Shows Off Killer Curves In Impossibly Tiny Red Bikini

American beauty Genesis Lopez sent temperatures soaring on social media after she posted a very sexy picture of herself in a minuscule bikini on Saturday, May 9. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the image with her 4.8 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands within minutes.

The 26-year-old model photographed herself with her cellphone as she hung out poolside in a backyard, likely her own. Genesis took center stage in the snapshot as she faced the camera directly. She exuded a sexy vibe as she posed in a squat position while her right hand rested on her right foot. She further shared a pout and directed her gaze straight towards her cellphone screen.

Her long auburn hair, which featured blond highlights, did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder in natural-looking waves.

Meanwhile, Genesis appeared to have glammed the look up with a bit of makeup. The application looked to include long eyelash extensions, sculpted eyebrows, and a pink blush on her cheeks. Still, it was her skimpy two-piece bikini that stole the show, as it showcased her killer curves.

The model’s bikini top, which was red, tied around her neck and back as it left barely anything to the imagination. The swimwear garment tightly hugged her voluptuous chest as Genesis spilled out of its triangular cups, exposing an ample amount of cleavage, and sideboob.

Genesis paired the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms. The briefs were equally as skimpy as they were designed with a classic Brazilian-style cut that highlighted her curvaceous figure. As the bottoms featured high-waisted side straps, they also drew attention to Genesis’ slim core.

She did not include a geotag in the post, but she joked with her fans in the post’s caption, stating that she “windexed” her mirror four times for her fans.

The sultry image received a great deal of support from plenty of the beauty’s followers, garnering more than 25,000 likes in the first 45 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 350 fans also took to the comments section to overload her with compliments on her figure, beauty, and bikini.

“Ugh so hot,” one fan commented.

“Gorgeous,” a second follower added.

“Very nice, pretty,” chimed in a third follower.

“This picture is stunning,” a fourth admirer asserted.

Genesis has served up a number of smoking-hot looks on social media, especially this past week. Just on May 7, she stunned fans after she rocked a very short, skintight dress that left barely anything to the imagination, per The Inquisitr. The sexy look garnered more than 53,000 likes.