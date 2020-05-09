Kelsie Jean Smeby Shows Off Her Voluptuous Figure In A Tiny Black String Bikini

Kelsie Jean Smeby showed off her voluptuous figure in her latest Instagram upload on Friday. The model let it all hang out while soaking up some sun outdoors.

In the revealing photos, Kelsie looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a tiny black string bikini. The skimpy top boasted thin straps to flaunt her toned arms and put her massive cleavage on full display in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock hard abs can also be seen in the post. She accessorized the style with a tan sunhat, a sheer black robe over her shoulders, and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Kelsie stood with her hip pushed to the side and one arm reaching out next to her. She tilted her head and gave a flirty stare into the camera. The second shot featured the model with her eyes closed and her back arched as she enjoyed the sunlight. In the background of the photos, a green foliage and a stone fence can be seen.

Kelsie wore her long, dark brown hair in loose voluminous strands that cascaded down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application seemingly included mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of pink eye shadow and defined brows.

Her bronzed skin looked to sport a shimmering highlighter on her nose and chin. She appeared to add to her face with pink blush on her cheekbones and pink gloss on her plump pout.

Kelsie’s 666,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the snaps, clicking the like button more than 24,000 times in less than 24 hours after the post was published to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section with over 530 messages.

“Stunning! This makes me want to be on the beach.. and in shape,” one follower stated.

“An actual goddess,” remarked another.

“Too hot.. can we dial down the heat,” a third person wrote.

“You are way to much to handle,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model doesn’t appear shy about flaunting her fit physique in her online photos. She’s often seen wearing tiny bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie recently delighted her followers when she posed in a light blue thong bikini. To date, that post has reeled in more than 16,000 likes and over 330 comments.