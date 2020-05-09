Tahlia Hall Lets It All Hang Out In An Unzipped White Bathing Suit: ‘Hey Lover’

Tahlia Hall returned to her Instagram account on Friday to share another stunning snapshot of herself. The model flaunted her curvaceous body while giving a shout out to her fans.

In the sexy pic, Tahlia looked gorgeous as she rocked a plunging white bathing suit with black accents. The garment boasted thin straps that tied behind her neck and showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

She left the swimwear unzipped down to her navel in order to flash her massive cleavage, flat tummy, and impressive abs. The suit clung to her tiny waist and showcased her curvy hips. Her lean legs were also on display in the snap.

Tahlia posed in front of some green foliage with both of her arms above her head. She pushed her hip to the side and wore a seductive expression on her face. She accessorized her style with a pair of tiny earrings.

Tahlia appeared to have her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in straight strands that rolled down her back.

She also included a full face of makeup. The application looked to consist of long lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as a metallic eye shadow and darkened brows.

Her bronzed skin appeared to be perfectly highlighted around her chin, nose, and under eyes. The glam look appeared to be finished off with bronzed blush on the apples of her cheeks and pink gloss on her full lips.

Tahlia’s 528,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the photo. The post has earned more than 19,000 likes within the first 15 hours since it went live on the platform. Admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 420 remarks about the pic.

“You should become a legit model. Beautiful women go for it,” one follower encouraged.

“You’re a sweet dream!” another declared.

“The body that don’t stop,” a third social media user wrote.

“An absolutely stunning and beautiful young lady with a gorgeous looking body,” a fourth comment read.

The model has proven that she’s not shy about putting her enviable curves in the spotlight for her sexy social media snapshots. She’s often seen rocking racy ensembles such as skimpy bikinis and tiny tops for her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently stunned her followers when she posed in some sheer black lingerie and matching black stockings while crawling on her hands and knees. To date, that post has racked up more than 28,000 likes and over 500 comments.