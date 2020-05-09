Gabby Allen Shares A Rear View Of A Citrus-Print Bikini And Debuts A Dazzling New Look

Gabby also rocked a large amount of face jewels.

Gabby Allen tantalized her fans with a playful video that included a peek at her peachy posterior. However, the bikini she was wearing was decorated with a fun print that featured a different juicy fruit.

On Sunday, the British fitness model took to Instagram to share a dazzling makeover moment with her 1.1 million followers. Her video began with a shot of Gabby from the side. She had her body slightly angled, which revealed that her mostly-white bikini had a cheeky back. The garment’s revealing cut left little of her curvy backside to the imagination.

When Gabby turned to the front, she gave her fans a better view of her two-piece’s print. It included depictions of leaves and oranges that were sliced in half. The front of her bottoms sat much lower than the back, so they were ideal for showcasing her chiseled stomach.

Gabby’s bikini top was a trendy V-bar design. It had underwire, fixed triangle cups, and adjustable shoulder straps. She accessorized her swimsuit with stacked statement necklaces that were adorned with hammered gold pendants in various shapes. She was also wearing a pair of gold hoop earrings with small hearts dangling from them.

Gabby had her blond hair pulled up in a topknot. Her beauty look appeared to include dark pink matte lipstick, winged eyeliner, and taupe eye shadow.

As Gabby posed and messed with her hair, the song “The Take” by Tory Lanez featuring Chris Brown was playing. Her video began with the song’s opening, which makes it sound like the audio is cutting in and out. When the tune’s drumbeat began playing, Gabby spun around. This is when her video concluded with a twist ending that her fans probably were not expecting.

The video cut to another shot of Gabby spinning. When she turned toward the camera, it was revealed that her hair was now a peach color. She was wearing it down and styled in bouncy, voluminous curls.

Gabby was also rocking multicolored face jewels. They had been arranged in an intricate pattern on her forehead. She had placed tiny jewels in the corners of her eyes and underneath them, and she appeared to be wearing silver glitter on her lips.

In the caption of her post, Gabby revealed that her face jewels were from Shrine.

The model’s fans loved her eye-catching new look.

“Omg this looks AMAZING,” wrote one of Gabby’s Instagram followers in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“Yaaassssss!!! Love the peach,” gushed another admirer.

“Love!! You look unreal,” a third fan remarked.

The bikini featured in Gabby’s latest upload isn’t the only swimwear decorated with a fun and fruity print that she owns. She modeled a strawberry-print two-piece in a previous Instagram video.