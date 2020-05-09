‘One Piece’ Chapter 979 Features Start Of Orochi’s Nightmare

A day before the Fire Festival in the Land of Wano, Shogun Kurozumi Orochi thought that he successfully ruined the plan of the Nine Red Scabbards to avenge the late Lord Kozuki Oden. With the help of the traitor Kurozumi Kanjuro, Shogun Orochi learned every move of Kinemon’s group, making it easier for him to organize an ambush attack. In the latest chapter of One Piece, Shogun Orochi was happily celebrating the Fire Festival in Onigashima, together with Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido and Big Mom Pirates and Emperor Charlotte Linlin.

Compared to the previous years, Shogun Orochi’s mind is now at peace, believing that he already eliminated all the threats to his throne and the causes of his nightmares. However, Shogun Orochi isn’t aware that his nightmare will turn into reality soon. While they were all busy with the celebration, One Piece Chapter 979 featured all the members of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance secretly infiltrating the Beast Pirates’ headquarters at Onigashima.

Kinemon was leading their troops in the East, while Denjiro guided their soldiers in the West. While aboard the Heart Pirates’ submarine, the other members of the Nine Red Scabbards – Raizo, Ashura Doji, Kawamatsu, Nekomamushi, Kiku, Inuarashi, and Nekomamushi – were heading directly to Emperor Kaido’s location.

After succeeding to kidnap Kozuki Momonosuke and escape from his former comrades, Kanjuro could have informed Shogun Orochi of the ongoing situation, including the betrayal of his close ally Kyoshiro. However, in One Piece Chapter 979, though Kanjuro has managed to reach Onigashima, he has no idea how he could meet with Shogun Orochi.

As Kinemon expected, it was only Kanjuro’s first time to be at Onigashima. Kanjuro doesn’t know the entrances and exits of the Beast Pirates’ headquarters and where they are currently holding the banquet. To make things more complicated for Kanjuro, all the members of the Beast Pirates still see him as an enemy and one of the most loyal followers of Lord Oden.

The latest chapter of One Piece also hinted at the possibility that Kanjuro might lose Momonosuke. After Kanjuro defeated some of Emperor Kaido’s subordinates guarding the entrance, Momonosuke was featured looking at a small knife in the ground in which he could use to cut the ropes tied to him and escape.

With his informant in a huge dilemma, the Straw Hat Pirates alliance indeed has a strong chance of catching Shogun Orochi off guard in the ongoing banquet at Onigashima. However, taking Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido down won’t be an easy task for Monkey D. Luffy and the Nine Red Scabbards since most of the enemies’ powerful allies, including Emperor Big Mom, Flying Six, Numbers, and the Beast Pirates All-Stars, are also present in the event.