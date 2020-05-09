Lana Rhoades Opts To Go Braless In A Cropped Leather Jacket & Sheer Black Panties

Lana Rhoades sizzled for her most recent Instagram upload on Friday night. The model showed some skin while serving up a sexy look for the camera.

In the racy post, Lana looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted to go braless underneath of a cropped black leather jacket. She left the coat open to expose her bare chest and colossal cleavage underneath.

She sported a pair of sheer black panties. The underwear fit snugly around her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist. Fans also got a peek at Lana’s flat tummy and toned abs in the snap.

She stood in front of a green background for the shot. Her hands came up to grab at her jacket while she gave a piercing stare into the lens.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the pic. The application appeared to consist of black eyeliner and thick lashes, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her chin, forehead, nose, and under eyes. The glam look was seemingly completed with a soft pink tint on her full lips.

Many of Lana’s over 9.8 million followers went wild for the snap. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 996,000 times within the first 12 hours after it was published to her feed. Admirers also flooded the comments section with over 4,000 messages for her to read.

“I love your face,” one follower stated.

“Looking awesome Lana!” another wrote.

“As beautiful as a rose,” a third social media user gushed.

“Lana you are truly a bright spot in my day with your sexy posts. Thank you for looking so amazing and giving the people what they want with your amazing photos. I love you and I hope you are staying safe during this scary time in the world,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her hourglass curves in sexy ensembles for her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting skimpy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and skintight bottoms.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lana got the pulses of her followers racing last month when she flaunted her round booty while posing in a bathtub wearing a soaking wet white tank top and a pair of gray thong panties. That upload also proved to be a popular one. It has pulled in more than 1.5 million likes and nearly 13,000 comments to date.