WWE News: Top ‘NXT’ Star Wants Main Roster Call-Up

WWE‘s Keith Lee is riding high in NXT at the moment as the brand’s North American Champion, but the superstar has opened up about having bigger plans. As quoted by 411 Mania, Lee recently appeared on the Chasing Glory podcast, where he discussed some of his future ambitions.

According to Lee, he loves being a member of the black-and-gold brand as his friends are there. However, he also wants to reach the next step in his career, and understands that he might need to move to another brand to accomplish his goals.

“I know that a lot of the fans are interested in seeing Keith Lee mix it up with some of the guys on Raw and Smackdown. And I think at the end of the day, I am a competitor. So I want to go where the competition is, and it doesn’t matter which brand it is to me. If they can come to NXT, I’ll stay at NXT. But if they want me on Raw or Smackdown I will show up, and I will make a statement just like I do anywhere else I go. Wherever the opportunity is.”

Lee has already crossed paths with some of WWE’s biggest superstars, suggesting that a main roster call-up could be on the cards in the foreseeable future. He appeared at last year’s Survivor Series as part of the NXT invasion and tussled with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. At this year’s Royal Rumble, he had a memorable showdown with Brock Lesnar that got a huge pop from the attending crowd.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there were also rumors of Lee being considered as a tag team partner for Kevin Owens at this year’s WrestleMania. In the end, Owens took on Rollins in a singles match, but Lee being discussed as a potential competitor at the biggest show of the year is telling.

NXT is regarded as WWE’s third official brand these days, so it’s possible that Lee will get to face some of the company’s top stars on the black-and-gold brand’s weekly show. However, it seems like only a matter of time before he’s moved to Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown, as his presence will add a new dynamic to either show.

Of course, Lee will be a member of NXT for the time being, as he’s one of the brand’s champions. Furthermore, he will undoubtedly be given a shot at the show’s top prize down the line as well.