Casey Costelloe Looks Smoking Hot In A Green Bikini While Posing On The Beach

Casey Costelloe went full bombshell in a skimpy ensemble for her most recent Instagram post on Saturday morning. The model showed off her enviable curves while revealing how important it is to drink water.

In the racy pic, Casey looked smoking hot as she donned a dark green bikini. The bikini bottoms hugged her curvy hips tightly and showcased her tiny waist and long, lean legs.

The matching bikini top tied around her neck and behind her back while flaunting her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also exposed her abundant cleavage. The suit showcased her flat tummy and toned abs as well. She accessorized the look with a gold chain around her neck and a ring on her finger.

Casey posed on the beach with her knees in the sand. She rested both of her hands on her thighs and arched her back while giving a sexy stare into the camera with a water bottle in front of her. In the background of the shot, green foliage can be seen.

Casey wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous waves that cascaded down her shoulders and blew in the wind.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemingly consisted of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light-colored eye shadow and darkened brows.

She also appeared to draw attention to her sun kissed skin using a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She looked to complete the application with pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink gloss on her lips.

Casey’s 804,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the snap. The post garnered more than 9,400 likes within the first four hours after its upload. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 250 remarks on the pic.

“Wow you are looking very gorgeous and beautiful in that lovely bikini,” one follower wrote.

“Your so beautiful Casey,” another stated.

“A fantastic and perfect woman,” a third social media user gushed.

“Nice babe looking fabulous,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her put her gym-honed physique on full display in sexy outfits. She’s seen sporting scanty bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and skintight workout gear on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently thrilled her fans when she flaunted her figure in a racy animal-print bikini by the ocean. To date, that photo has raked in more than 12,000 likes and over 350 comments.