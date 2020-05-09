Jessika Gotti Eats A Banana While Wearing A Strapless Black Bikini: ‘So Ready For Summer Vibes’

Jessika Gotti took to her Instagram account on Saturday morning to share a revealing new photo with her admirers. The model flashed her curves while eating a banana and stating that she’s ready for summer.

In the sexy snap, Jessika looked like a total smokeshow as she posed in a black, strapless bikini. The skimpy top showcased her toned arms and shoulders and did little to hide her massive cleavage. The bottoms boasted semi-sheer material and clung tightly to her curvy hips while showing off her tiny waist and lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the shot.

She accessorized the look with bracelets on her wrists, a dainty chain around her neck, and a pair of small earrings.

Jessika sat on her couch with her back arched and her head tilted toward the ceiling. She placed one hand next to her for balance as the other hand held a banana. She also had a piece of banana in her mouth.

Jessika wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a ponytail high on her head. The sleek, straight strands fell down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application appeared to include thick, mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a dusting of soft pink eyeshadow and sculpted brows. She looked to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under the eyes. She seemingly completed the look with pink lipstick.

Many of Jessika’s 633,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button more than 2,000 times within the first two hours after it was posted to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section with nearly 300 messages.

“Girl this tan is giving me life,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful as always you have a Sexy Body,” another admirer stated.

“You are so SEXY,” a third social media user gushed.

“Omg you are so unbelievably hot and sexy Jessika amazing body gorgeous eyes beautiful smile,” a fourth comment read.

The model is known for flaunting her petite figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and other revealing ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessika recently dazzled her followers when she posed in a barely there neon green string bikini. To date, that snap has earned more than 5,100 likes and over 600 comments.