Victoria Justice Stuns In Skintight Leggings With Pockets And A Matching Sports Bra

Victoria modeled her athletic ensemble outside, and she encouraged her fans to spend some time outdoors.

Victoria Justice showed off her sporty style in a colorful sports bra and leggings. On Friday, the former Nickelodeon star took to Instagram to fulfill her duties as a celebrity ambassador for the Fabletics fitness brand, and her set of stunning snapshots were a big hit with her 18.9 million followers.

The 27-year-old Victorious actress was pictured wearing a pair of dark purple leggings that featured mesh panels and piping on the sides. The skintight pants also had mesh pockets that were a vibrant coral color. The garment had a wide compression waistband that kept the lower half of Victoria’s torso covered up. The waist hit right below the bellybutton, which highlighted the tiny size of her trim midsection.

In her first photo, Victoria was standing with her body angled, and she had her hands in her pockets. According to her post’s caption, she’s a big fan of this particular design detail.

The top half of Victoria’s outfit was a sports bra that was the same color as her pockets, save for the wide elastic band underneath the bust. It matched the purple shade of her leggings, and it featured Fabletics branding. The top half of the sports bra appeared to be constructed out of solid fabric, while the bottom half looked like it was made out of the same mesh as her leggings’ pockets.

In her second photo, Victoria was pictured from the side. This revealed that her sports bra had a racerback and a cutout detail shaped like a half circle. Her positioning also gave her fans a good look at her pert posterior and her flat stomach.

Victoria was wearing her dark hair down, and she appeared to be sporting orange-pink lipstick that almost matched her sports bra. She was posing on a lush green lawn in front of a brick house. Her backdrop also included two trees surrounded by rings of small flowers, as well as a number of rosebushes bearing large pink and white blooms.

In the caption of her post, Victoria advised her fans to do what she was pictured doing by spending some time outside over the weekend.

So far, Victoria’s photos have received over 929,000 likes and 4,200 comments. One fan suggested that she looked like Spider Woman, which had other commenters begging for her to audition for superhero roles.

‘You glow inside and out,” read another response to Victoria’s post.

“Literally the most beautiful girl alive,” a third fan remarked.

“You look so good in everything,” a fourth fan opined.

While many of Victoria’s fans were commenting on her gorgeous, sun-enhanced glow, she was rocking a different kind of glow in a set of photos that she shared last month. They were taken beneath a black light, and her stylish neon ensemble appeared to glow in the dark.