WWE News: Superstar Recalls Being Speared By Security Guard For Trying To High Five Trish Stratus

Otis might only have eyes for Mandy Rose at the moment, but the WWE superstar revealed that he used to admire Trish Stratus. During an interview with Digital Spy, the Heavy Machinery member revealed that he tried to high five her at a live show when he was a kid, only to be speared by a security guard.

According to Otis, the attack “hurt” him, but he also revealed that he was a “200-pound fifth grader” who “looked like a man” at the time, so he understands why the guard felt comfortable using force.

In an effort to make amends for the misunderstanding, WWE gave the future superstar front row tickets to a subsequent show, which he gladly accepted.

“I made a sacrifice, got speared, but after that spear from the guard we got first row tickets. So it all happened for a reason.”

Otis went on to say that Stratus doesn’t know this story, but hopes that she’ll find out about it now that he’s made it public knowledge.

Now that Otis is a WWE superstar, he’s had the opportunity to meet Stratus. However, he told Digital Spy that he never knows what to say to the Hall of Famer whenever they cross paths, as he finds it strange being in her presence.

“It’s hard for me to talk to her as a lady I’ve watched for years in the sports entertainment world.”

The interview showcases the self-deprecating sense of humor that’s made Otis one of the most beloved superstars in WWE in recent months. His romance storyline with Rose has captured the hearts of the WWE Universe, and now the superstar is being pushed as an unlikely underdog.

At tomorrow’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view, he’ll compete in the titular ladder match for a shot at the World Championship. During the interview with Digital Spy, however, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar said that he’ll request a Tag Team Championship match instead.

This should dispel any rumors of Heavy Machinery being split up due to Otis’ push as a singles star. As The Inquisitr reported earlier, Otis confirmed that the duo are still together for now, even though they haven’t been featured as a unit in recent weeks.

Otis also opened up about being scared of heights in the interview, so it will be interesting to see how he approaches tomorrow’s match. The bout will require the winning competitor to reach the top of a skyscraper, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced WWE to think outside the box.