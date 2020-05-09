Little Richard Dead, Legendary Musician Dies At 87

Little Richard, real name Richard Wayne Penniman, has died at the age of 87, per Rolling Stone. The music legend’s cause of death is unknown, his son Danny Penniman told the outlet.

Little Richard was regarded as the founding father of rock ‘n roll. In the mid-1950s he dominated the music scene with his screeching sound and flamboyant style. The pioneering performer topped music charts with his hits “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Rip It Up,” “Lucille” and “Good Golly Miss Molly.”

Little Richard’s career as a chart-topper was shortlived – his last hit came in 1958 – but his songs influenced some of the biggest artists in the decades following his own heyday. He also greatly influenced the stage style of future artists such as Prince, whom he once described as “the Little Richard of his generation.”

In the late 1950s, Little Richard temporarily pursued a career as a gospel artist, Pitchfork notes, before returning to his rock roots. His last musical recording was on a tribute album to gospel singer Dottie Rambo in 2010.

In addition to his albums and stage performances, Little Richards popped up on television and on the big screen. Later in his career, he recorded a children’s album and contributed to children’s TV with the theme song to PBS Kids series The Magic School Bus. He also appeared on Sesame Street several times and was a guest star on Christmas at Pee-Wee’s Playhouse.

In the 1980s, Little Richard made cameos in the movie Down and Out in Beverly Hills and in TV shows like Full House, Bustin’ Loose, and Miami Vice.

He was one of the 10 original inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the foundation’s first ceremony in 1986, alongside fellow legends Elvis Presley, Fats Domino, Ray Charles, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly and more.