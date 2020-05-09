Barack Obama Slams Trump Admin’s ‘Choatic’ Response To Coronavirus In Leaked Audio

Former President Barack Obama isn’t impressed with the job that Donald Trump and his administration are doing in office. In a recently leaked private phone call, the Democrat can ve heard slamming the current president’s response to the coronavirus outbreak and his administration’s decision to drop the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Obama can be heard in an audio clip obtained by Yahoo! News saying that the current response to the coronavirus pandemic has been inadequate and he harshly criticized the Trump administration’s part in addressing it.

He said that part of the reason the global response to the pandemic has been so weak is because of the tribalism in government and the public at large across the planet. He argued that strong leadership is needed during a global crisis of this nature.

“It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset — of ‘what’s in it for me’ and ‘to heck with everybody else’ — when that mindset is operationalized in our government,” Obama said.

Obama went on to argue that this election is vital and said that he would be campaigning “hard” for former Vice President Joe Biden as he makes a run to challenge Trump for the Oval Office in November.

That’s not the only thing that Obama took issue with when it comes to the Trump administration.

Obama also argued that the situation involving Flynn has been downplayed in the media, with no precedent that he can see for the shocking decision.

“And the fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free. That’s the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic — not just institutional norms — but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk,” he told members of the Obama Alumni Association.

This kind of activity, he warned, can lead to things only getting worse.

“And when you start moving in those directions, it can accelerate pretty quickly as we’ve seen in other places,” Obama added.

Flynn pled guilty to making false statements to the FBI, but the case was dropped after his legal team argued that the FBI didn’t have a justifiable reason to be asking questions of Flynn. Obama had warned Trump not to hire Flynn, though that advice was ignored.

Since then, Trump has defended the decision and criticized the Obama administration.

Many legal experts were shocked by the decision and have accused Attorney General William Barr of cronyism.