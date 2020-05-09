WWE News: Rusev Reveals Plans For New Career

As documented by Fightful, former WWE superstar Rusev recently took to Instagram to reveal his future plans following his release from the company. Many fans are expecting him to join another company as soon as the opportunity presents itself, but “The Bulgarian Brute” is more focused on playing video games.

“This is the deal. I got fired, right? Professional wrestling, blah, blah. Who cares? Exciting news is going on. We’re going to start a Twitch channel pretty soon because I want to show how good I am at video games. Why not start a channel where people can see me play video games all day? Because that’s pretty much all I do.”

Rusev is keeping tight-lipped about his other plans, revealing that he’ll make an announcement about his in-ring plans when the time is right. He also teased a future appearance on Ryback’s podcast, which could be when he breaks his silence over his WWE exit.

Rusev’s tell-all interview is highly anticipated among wrestling fans. Prior to being released by the company, he was reportedly unhappy with how he was being used and had supposedly requested his release in the past. WWE were keen on signing the former United States Champion to a long-term contract, but that never came to fruition.

Rusev was also involved in a controversial love triangle storyline with Lana — who is his real-life wife — and Bobby Lashley. In the storyline, Lana left him to be with “The All Mighty,” and the feud ended with Lashley emerging victorious. Some fans and pundits have speculated that this was the company’s way of burying “The Bulgarian Brute” for not signing a new contract.

That storyline also saw Lana criticize Rusev’s video game obsession, so she might not be thrilled with his new chosen career path. While it’s highly likely that he’ll return to the squared circle after his 90-day non-compete clause is over, for now he appears to be turning his main non-wrestling hobby into a productive venture.

Rusev was one of several superstars to be let go as part of WWE’s recent cutbacks. The company is trying to cut costs to contend with the economic uncertainty that’s stemmed from the coronavirus, and “The Bulgarian Brute’s” lack of interest in signing a long-term deal could have cost him his job.

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Rusev has offered to financially help other former employees who lost their jobs recently, suggesting that he’s in a stable position during these trying times.