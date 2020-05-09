‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Stuns In A Mini Skirt & Braids

Pro golfer Paige Spiranac just wowed her 2.5 million Instagram followers once again with an upload where she stunned while wearing a mini skirt and tank top.

The tank top was a pretty pastel yellow — a perfect choice for the bright spring weather. The cut of the top was a classic racerback style, which not only likely allowed the golfer to swing her club with ease but also showcased her toned arms.

Spiranac paired the tank top with a light grey skirt. It was mini in length, flaunting her long legs. The high-waisted style accentuated her hourglass figure, and the skintight nature of the fabric was sure to hug every curve of her killer figure.

In order to keep all focus on her sizzling outfit, Spiranac added no accessories save a golf glove in the same grey hue as her skirt.

Spiranac kept her makeup simple and fresh-faced for the shot. Her look featured strong brows, in addition to what appeared to be a sweep of eyeshadow and a matte rose lip color. For the final touch of the look, the golfer styled her blond locks into loose braided pigtails.

Her pose was angled sideways to the camera, with Spiranac smiling seductively over her shoulder to the camera. She jutted one leg in front of the other to emphasize her pert posterior, and leaned slightly on one of her golf clubs to give the picture a casual vibe.

Though many of Spiranac’s recent pictures had been taken indoors at her stunning Arizona home, this latest upload was outside. A lush green shrub and beautiful orange flowers served as a pretty backdrop while adding a pop of bright color to the shot.

Fans loved the shot, and awarded the new upload over 127,000 likes and more than 1,500 glowing comments.

“Everything about you is incredibly beautiful,” raved one fan, with a hugging face, pink heart, and sparkle emoji.

“What a figure… what a woman,” added a second, along with a plethora of fire symbols.

“You are like the light that illuminates the night,” gushed a third, adding a red heart.

“Hands down, you are the most beautiful woman in the universe!!!” concluded a fourth.

In the caption for the shot, Spiranac reminded her fans of her recent contest, in which followers could win a new set of golf clubs in addition to a “virtual” golf lesson with the athlete.

As was recently covered by The Inquisitr, Spiranac first made the announcement last week while wearing spandex yoga shorts.