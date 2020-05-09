Jessica Killing Slays In Pink Tie-Dye Bikini, Flaunts Her Incredible Curves

Fitness model Jessica Killings showed off her bikini body late Friday night in a sizzling triple-photo update that delighted her 1.9 million Instagram followers. She rocked a pink tie-dye bikini from Fashion Nova while striking different poses to give her admirers alternating views of her incredibly curvy figure.

Her tight-fitting bikini barely contained her ample bust, Jessica’s breasts threatened to burst free of the triangular-cut fabric, exposing some of her underboob in addition to her plunging cleavage. The skimpy material accentuated her taut stomach and lean torso. Her matching panties were even more revealing than her top, and the clear straps allowed the model’s admirers to see an uninterrupted view of her thick thighs. In one photograph, Jessica angled her lower half to the side to let her followers see the curve of her shapely derrière.

In the first pic of the bunch, the camera photographed Jessica while she fixed her hair, her eyes shut against the bright sunlight. She posed by perching on the edge of a low stone wall in the second image. She looked sultry and confident while leaning back against her hand and gazing intently at something out of frame. For the final snap, the model struck a more playful position as she stood up once again, ran her fingers through her hair and popped her booty to the side.

Jessica allowed her straight hair to hang loose, and her medium-length locks tumbled down her backside. She appeared to wear a light layer of makeup with an application that included pink lipstick, pink blush, a medium shade of bronzer and mascara.

The stunner did not indicate where the photographs were taken, but it looked like she might have been in her backyard, surrounded by a white wall with trees visible behind it.

In her caption, the 31-year-old talked about focusing on things she can control amid times of uncertainty, including the people she hangs out with, her mental wellbeing and her physical health.

Jessica’s loyal fan base loved her latest Instagram share. The post garnered more than 33,400 likes and over 700 comments. Admirers took to her comments section to praise her appearance and admire her toned physique.

“Your last name fit you, girl your killing it out here #bodysnatched,” raved one fan.

“If you were a song…you be ‘perfect’ by dance Gavin dance..” gushed another admirer.

One week ago, Jessica shared a workout video that showed her wearing a leopard-print outfit that exposed her voluptuous rear end.