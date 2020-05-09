Alexa Collins Looks Stunning In A Plunging Mini Dress: ‘Who’s Ready To Brunch It?’

Alexa Collins dazzled fans with her beauty in a triple-snap update shared to Instagram on Saturday, in which she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a strappy mini dress from The Boutique. The Miami model posed outdoors for a set of sun-kissed photos, exuding grace and elegance in the stylish outfit. The pics were taken in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to the geotag on her post, and offered a splendid view of the canal and local architecture. However, followers may have found it difficult to take their eyes off of the stunning blonde long enough to admire the scenery.

Alexa was the epitome of sophistication in the breezy frock, which was a light taupe color that complemented her skin tone and golden tresses. The mini dress was covered in a pattern of tiny oblong accents, which were bright white and lent a playful touch to the look. The outfit beautifully showcased her supple figure and was cinched at the waist with a wide strap of fabric, accentuating her lean physique. The short skirt billowed over her hips and was adorned with a set of ruffles that added even more femininity to the number. The dress hit mid-thigh, showing off her chiseled pins. The look was complete with a plunging neckline that showcased her cleavage.

The photos focused on Alexa’s hourglass curves, showing only a glimpse of the model’s long legs — so not enough to reveal her choice of footwear. However, the rest of her accessories were well within eyesight and included a beige purse that perfectly matched her dress, a gold watch on her wrist, and chunky hoop earrings in a bronze color that harmonized with the palette of her attire. The model could also be seen clutching a pair of black sunglasses in her hand in one of the photos.

Alexa coordinated her makeup application with her outfit, rocking a glossy nude lipstick that gave a sexy sheen to her lush pout. Her glam also appeared to include shimmering, skin-toned eyeshadow and dramatic faux eyelashes. The blond beauty finished off her look with a classy, beige manicure. She wore her hair down and parted in the center, styling her long tresses in wavy curls that brushed over her shoulders.

The 24-year-old faced the camera with a piercing gaze, shooting a coy smile at the photographer. Her luscious mane concealed the thin spaghetti straps that framed her ample decolletage area, which only became noticeable after a slight change in pose.

In her caption, Alexa alluded that she was going to brunch and invited fans to tag along. The update was a major hit with her followers, racking up more than 3,300 likes in less than 40 minutes of going live. Within the hour, the post amassed a little over 6,000 likes and 145 comments.

“Oooh I love the neutrals!!!!” wrote one enthused fan, who added three OK-hand emoji and a blowing-kiss emoji.

“Gorgeous person inside and out!!!” gushed a second person, ending with a heart emoji encased within a pair of blowing-kiss emoji.

“Stunning Alexa,” read a third message, followed by a fire emoji.

“Jaw dropping perfection,” was another reply.