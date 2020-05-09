Yaslen Clemente Dances Around In A Trio Of Tiny Bikinis

Yaslen' revealed that she's getting ready for summer.

Yaslen Clemente rocked more than one bikini from her impressive collection of swimwear in a smoking hot dance video. On Saturday, the model took to Instagram to reveal that she’s been getting ready for the summer season by trying on some of her skimpy swimsuits, and she modeled a trio of two-pieces for her appreciative fans.

In the comments section of her post, Yaslen revealed that all three of her bikinis were from the Risqué Fash online boutique. The first bathing suit featured a vibrant tropical print in an array of different colors including blue, green, orange, and pink. Her string bikini top was a classic design with triangle cups that showcased her ample cleavage. Her bottoms had string ties on the sides and a fixed front that dipped down low to highlight the fitness enthusiast’s impressively toned lower midsection.

Yaslen’s next bathing suit featured a zebra print in turquoise and black. The top’s design was similar to the first one that she modeled, but her bottoms were much more revealing. The garment featured an adjustable scrunch-style front that left little to the imagination. Long string ties arched up from the tiny piece of fabric, and they were knotted in bows on Yaslen’s curvy hips.

As Yaslen was showing off her bikinis, she was dancing to the song “PAM” by Justin Quiles, Daddy Yankee, and El Alfa. She didn’t reveal what the back of her first bikini looked like, but she did turn around to give her fans a good look at the thong back of her second swimsuit. Yaslen shook her peachy backside and swayed her hips as the beat of the music picked up.

While she was leaning forward, the video cut to a shot of Yaslen in a similar position, but she was now wearing a solid black bikini. The model demonstrated her twerking skills before straightening back up to sway her hips some more. She lip-synced along with the song as she ran her hands over her body. Yaslen then turned around to show off the thong back of her third bikini, which featured a V-shaped design.

The video ended with a shot of Yaslen walking towards the camera and making a kissy face before playfully sticking her tongue out.

As of this writing, Yaslen’s 1.8 million Instagram followers have pressed the “like” button on her post over 22,000 times.

“Sorry, but I watched this at least 10 times,” read one response to her video.

“Wow you are a dream,” another commenter gushed.

“And my day has been made,” remarked a third admirer.

“You look good in anything you wear,” observed a fourth fan.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yaslen modeled another bikini in a set of still photos that she uploaded earlier this week. The bathing suit featured a wild snakeskin print.