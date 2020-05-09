Kate Hudson Rocks A Green Bikini In The Bathroom

Kate wowed in a strapless bikini for a stunning selfie.

Kate Hudson gave fans a glimpse at her toned bikini body on social media this week when she posted a stunning new selfie of herself rocking a bikini while posing in a mirror. The snap showed Kate as she struck a pose for her almost 12 million followers while she sat on a wooden stool in her bathroom.

The 41-year-old Almost Famous star positioned herself in the corner of the mirror as she snapped away with her iPhone, which appeared to be on charge as she had a wire stretching across the side of her torso.

The mom of three sat with her left leg up and bent and her right leg down as she perched on the small stool. She looked at herself in the mirror in front of a white dressing table full of different toiletries.

She proudly showed some skin in her bikini, which was a khaki green color.

Though some of her two-piece was obscured by her unique pose, the photo did show that the Fabletics founder’s bikini top was strapless and featured thicker sides that fastened around her back.

She kept things matching as she paired that with bottoms in the same dark green color which appeared to feature a frill across the top which stretched over her hips.

Kate looked super cute as she wore her blond hair in two braided pigtails on either side of her head. She covered most of her face with her phone, though she appeared to be going natural for the impromptu bathroom shoot with little to no makeup.

The snap was strategically shot in the mirror to show off its unique frame, which appeared to mix a floral design across the top and another mirror design along the side. It also showed off Kate’s bold wallpaper which was a muted print with repeated large flowers.

In the caption, the star — who recently teamed up with her mom Goldie Hawn and her 1-year-old daughter Rani Rose for the latest ‘Most Beautiful’ issue of People magazine — told fans that she loves the color green with a green heart emoji.

The comments section of the bikini upload, which has been liked more than 102,500 times in less than 13 hours, was flooded with praise for Kate.

“You’re always absolutely beautiful. I love the green,” one person commented with three green heart emoji.

“Beautiful shot, luv the colours!!” another said.

“Gorgeous in green @katehudson,” a third person commented.

The new bikini shot comes after Kate previously wowed fans with another swimwear photo that showed her in a skimpy red-hot two-piece mere months after giving birth to Rani while she wished a friend a Happy Birthday.