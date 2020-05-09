WWE News: Christian Discusses Possibility Of Wrestling Again

Former WWE superstar Christian recently sat down with Sportskeeda to promote his new movie Cagefighter. During the conversation, he also opened up about a potential in-ring return, given that his former tag team partner Edge shocked wrestling fans by competing at this year’s Royal Rumble and WrestleMania pay-per-views.

However, fans hoping to see “Captain Charisma” return to the squared circle will be disappointed by his response, as he gave a defiant “no” when asked if he’s interested in having more matches.

The former superstar was forced to retire in 2014 due to concussion issues, but Edge’s comeback has led some fans to speculate that his partner might also become medically cleared down the line.

The former World Champion went on to say that he wouldn’t tell anyone if he ever did intend on returning to the squared circle. For now, though, Christian doesn’t appear to have any interest in getting back into the ring.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Christian discussed this topic in more detail after Edge returned. While Edge has always wanted to retire on his own terms, Christian is content with everything he accomplished in WWE.

“It’s one of those things, right? It’s a completely different injury. I’m pretty content with all that I’ve accomplished in WWE. I pretty much accomplished everything I ever wanted to do except main event WrestleMania, and let’s be honest, how many people actually get a chance to do that?”

However, Christian is still affiliated with WWE. He regularly appears on television as a panelist at pay-per-views, and he’s recently been contributing to FOX’s WWE Backstage show. “Captain Charisma” might not be wrestling anymore, but his insights on the product always make for entertaining viewing.

The sports entertainment industry is unpredictable though, so perhaps Christian will see if he can get medically cleared down the line. If Edge’s comeback has shown anything, it’s that it’s possible for some superstars to recover from seemingly career-ending injuries over time.

During the interview, Christian discussed his former tag team partner’s injury, claiming that his WrestleMania match was one of the best in the history of the pay-per-view. Even though there weren’t any fans in attendance, seeing Edge return after being forced to retire nine years ago still made for an iconic moment that will never be forgotten.

Christian also revealed that Edge told him about his planned comeback as soon as he got medical clearance from a specialist, which took him by surprise at the time.