Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Plaid Underwear And A Sports Bra As She Playfully Greets Her Pomeranian

Kate's adorable pet pooch copied her movements.

Kate Becksinale flaunted her fit physique in a skimpy ensemble that was part workout wear and part underwear for a new video starring one of her adorable pets. Her Persian cats are usually the stars of her Instagram page, but this time it was her equally-fluffy Pomeranian’s turn to share the spotlight with her.

On Saturday morning, Kate helped her 4.2 million Instagram followers get their weekends off to a good start by treating them to a cute video costarring her pet pooch, Myf. In the caption of her post, Kate revealed that her video was filmed in the morning, so fans got to see what the 46-year-old Underworld actress looks like right after she wakes up. Unsurprisingly, Kate looked incredible with her thick brunette hair pulled up in a high, loose ponytail.

Kate was rocking a classic white sports bra emblazoned with a black Nike symbol. The supportive athletic garment clung to her curvy chest. It had thick shoulder straps and a scoop neck that provided a substantial amount of coverage.

Kate was also wearing a pair of tiny plaid underwear. They appeared to have a puffy, bloomer-like design with elastic around the waist and legs. The garment had a low-rise cut that elongated Kate’s lean torso. Her morning attire showed off her chiseled stomach and her toned, slender legs.

The actress was barefoot, and she was playfully tiptoeing backwards across her hardwood floor as Myf watched. When she stopped some distance away from the dog, she jumped her legs apart. Myf reacted to the sudden movement by lowering his chest to the ground in a play bow stance. Kate then jumped her legs back together, and Myf appeared to mimic her by standing up straight. Kate repeated the movements, and Myf did the same. However, he scampered off after he stood back up.

When the pup returned to the frame, Kate got him to mimic her movements one more time before he ran off again. This time around, Kate switched things up by copying Myf and slowly trotting away.

While it was Myf’s turn to shine this time, one of Kate’s popular felines, Willow, made a cameo in her video. The fluffy cat can be see sleeping in her fruit bowl bed on the kitchen counter.

As of this writing, Kate and Myf’s mini workout video has been liked over 124,000 times. As usual, Kate’s fans also swarmed to the comments section to share their reactions to her entertaining upload.

“On the 15th viewing, I noticed theres a dog here….” one fan quipped.

“You’ve set our expectations high now also. We require a morning video like this every day!” wrote another commenter in response to the actress’ caption.

“Will this replace handshakes, post-pandemic?” a third Instagrammer remarked.

“You wake up like that?!” gushed a fourth awed admirer.

Myf previously made an appearance in a video that showed Kate doing ballet stretches. However, the canine did not attempt to mimic those movements.