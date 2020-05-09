Sofia Vergara Seriously Sizzles In A Tiny String Bikini In Throwback Photo

Sofia's throwing it back to her days as a bikini model.

Sofia Vergara seriously treated her Instagram followers this week when she shared a sizzling throwback photo of herself in a skimpy bikini from her days as a model living in Miami, Florida. The Modern Family actress and new America’s Got Talent judge posted the jaw dropping snap to her account on May 7 which showed her as she posed in a pretty revealing black string two-piece.

Sofia looked almost unrecognizable in the snap as she sported much lighter locks with light eye shadow, heavier eyeliner, and a nude, glossy lip. She had her highlighted hair curled and flowing down past her shoulders and gave the camera a pretty sultry look while she posed with her hands on her hips.

The photo, which was taken more than 20 years ago sometime in the 1990s, didn’t leave too much to the imagination and revealed that Sofia has always had the flawless curves she’s become famous for.

The actress showed off plenty of skin in her bikini which was made up of a triangle top that plunged low at the chest.

It featured string ties that stretched around the back of her neck and a very thin string which was tied into a bow in the center of the Colombian native’s chest.

She kept things matching with skimpy plain black bottoms which also featured string ties over both of her hips. She accessorized with several bracelets and rings.

The upload appeared to be a photo of a page in a magazine, as the snap was cropped into a circle and featured words, seemingly written in Spanish, on a white background on the right side.

Sofia — who recently shared a video of herself in a yellow bikini while presenting a travel show in her native language of Spanish — didn’t offer up much more of an explanation as to exactly when or why the bikini snap was taken, but posted it with two palm tree and two crying laughing emoji.

Sofia’s almost 19 million followers clearly appreciated her latest throwback upload.

The photo has received more than 298,000 liked and over 2,200 comments.

One commenter called Sofia “absolutely gorgeous.”

A second person called the star “Crazy beautiful!”

“Wow hot then even hotter now,” another comment read with a fire emoji.

But this is far from the only time Sofia has showed off some of her old bikini model shots on social media.

The star had jaws dropping across the globe back in August when she posted a shot of herself, also taken in the Florida Keys the 90s, which showed her flashing her booty for the camera in an impossibly tiny two-piece.