Martha Stewart Poses With Her ‘Detainees’ As They Sip Martha-Ritas While Quarantining At Her New York Estate

The lifestyle guru has finally revealed who she has held 'hostage' at her home.

Martha Stewart has finally revealed the identities of her “detainees” as she quarantines at her Bedford, New York estate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new photo posted to Instagram, Martha, 78, is seen posing with her quarantine crew as they sip pomegranate “Martha-tinis” in her kitchen ahead of their nightly dinner together.

In the caption to the post, Martha revealed that her followers have been asking to see what her “detainees” look like. She identifies her posse as her driver Carlos, her housekeeper Elvira, and her personal gardener, Ryan McCallister. The lifestyle guru notes that her driver is drinking a “baby” Martha-tini as the others hold supersized vodka drinks. A spread of meat, salad, mashed potatoes, and green beans can also be seen in the pic as the group smiles for the camera.

In comments to the post, fans agreed that Martha’s idyllic farm is the place to quarantine. Others were happy to finally see who the Martha Stewart Living star has been spending the past two months with.

“Yasssss! I was wondering,” one fan wrote. “By the smiles on their faces…. what a place to be held hostage. ”

“Detain me please,” another wrote.

“Lucky detainees!” a third fan added. “I’m free, do you want one more house guest?”

Martha has long been teasing that she has “detainees” at her home. Last month, she shared an Instagram photo of the then-unidentified group’s “nightly card game” and an empty bottle of $300 wine they downed. In the caption to the post, Martha noted that her ” detainees” deserve the best in light of all they have been going through.

In a recent interview with Town and Country, Martha’s gardener Ryan McCallister revealed how he ended up quarantining at his boss’s house. McCallister explained that when quarantine restrictions went into effect in March, he vacated his New York City apartment to head to Martha’s Bedford home with the thought that he would “just stay in the guest house for a few days until this is over.”

More than 45 days later, he is still living at Martha’s 150-acre compound. McCallister noted that with several of Martha’s staffers living at their workplace they get a lot more things done.

With Martha’s usual film crew unavailable during the quarantine period, McCallister has also taken on a new role as her personal photographer and videographer as well.

While Martha does have some company during quarantine, she is currently missing her glam squad. Last month, the Martha Stewart Entertaining author gave a shout out to her hairdresser, makeup artist, colorist, and manicurist as she revealed that she thinks about them “daily” while on her own for her beauty routine.