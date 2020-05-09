Eva Longoria Wows In A Backless Swimsuit In New Pool Photo

The former 'Desperate Housewives' actress got soaking wet in her swimwear.

Eva Longoria showed off her fit body in a backless swimsuit this week as she started the weekend a little early alongside her 1-year-old son Santiago. The former Desperate Housewives actress shared the adorable photo on Friday (May 8) which showed her hitting the pool with her baby boy as they rocked their matching swimwear.

The upload was made up of two photos, with the first showing 45-year-old Eva and little Santiago with their backs to the cameras while they took a dip in the pool together.

Eva put her flawless body on display, wowing her 7.8 million followers in a backless one-piece that was high-cut to flash her toned booty. The fun swimwear look was made up of a repeated orange and purple leaf-print and tied with two strings at the top of her back.

The Over Her Dead Body star got soaking wet in the water and slicked her dark hair back and away from her face as she turned to look at her son, who she shares with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston. The youngster was playing with a ball on the side of the pool while wearing swim shorts in the same print.

The second photo was a shot of the duo taken from the front.

Eva — who previously stunned fans in a striped bikini during a family vacation to Cabo at the start of the year — stood in the shallow part of the water as she held on to her son’s hands and flashed a big smile.

That snap revealed that the star’s swimsuit featured long sleeves all the way down her arms and a high round neck.

In the caption, Eva told fans that she was pretty excited to find matching swimwear for herself and her son to wear as as she confirmed that the pieces were from the brand Koko Tribe.

Plenty of fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the adorable mother/son snap.

“Oohhh soooo cute,” one person commented with a heart eye face, fire, and two red heart.

“You’re so stunning,” another said.

“Looking great mama,” a third comment read.

Eva’s upload has received more than 170,400 likes in the first 16 hours since she uploaded it.

But this isn’t the first time the star has showed off her fit body on social media.

Back in January, Eva wowed in her swimwear once again when she and Santiago took a trip to the beach together. That time, the duo held hands as they walked along the sand while the actress rocked a backless white swimsuit with a large green palm leaf across her lower torso.