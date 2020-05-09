Nicole Thorne Poses On The Floor In Skimpy Black Lingerie

Nicole Thorne gave her Instagram followers the perfect pick-me-up this morning, sharing a red-hot photo of herself in skimpy lingerie. The Aussie bombshell made things even more interesting by posing on the floor of her apartment, and banked on the artistic effect of the ebbing shadows to show off her assets in a sultry fashion.

The photo portrayed Nicole from the profile and showed her sitting with her legs folded to the side. She held one palm over the sole of her foot and delicately raised the other to her head, seemingly clasping a lock of hair in between her fingers. She softly bowed her head, shooting an intense gaze at the camera. Her posture exuded grace and elegance, emphasizing her limber figure. Sunlight from a nearby window hit her face and supple body at an angle that maintained her forehead engulfed in shade, lending a warm glow to her skin and illuminating the floor beneath her. Her arm, shoulder, and thigh cast a shadow on the polished wooden surface, adding to the sexy feel of the shot.

The 29-year-old was wearing a two-piece lingerie set in a sleek black color that further highlighted her all-over glow. The low cut of her bra flaunted her abundant cleavage, while also showing a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob. The piece was complete with thin shoulder straps, of which only one was visible, as the other was concealed under Nicole’s lustrous curls. Her hair tumbled over her shoulder in wavy locks that brushed against her decolletage, luring the gaze to her bust.

The model also showed off her midriff and curvy thighs. She wore high-rise bottoms to accentuate her tiny waist, while also flaunting her hip in the high-cut number. The pose allowed her to showcase the colorful tattoos on her calves. A subtle, gold pendant necklace adorned her decolletage, its faint glimmer barely noticeable due to the glaring sunlight.

Nicole accessorized with a chic black manicure to match her lingerie. She kept things simple in the makeup department, sporting a classy glam that was as discrete as her jewelry. She wore dark eyeshadow and mascara to bring out her blue eyes, and muted down the tone of her lips with a satin nude shade. Her cheeks looked perfectly highlighted, and a pinch of blush added color to her fair complexion.

The snap was taken by professional photographer Rocky Batchelor, who frequently collaborates with Nicole and whose seductive pieces her fans have had the opportunity to admire in previous posts. The upload didn’t fail to catch the eyes of her admirers, racking up close to 6,000 likes and more than 120 comments within an hour of going live.

“Amazing shot,” assured one Instagrammer, adding a trio of two-hearts emoji.

“Love the shadowssss,” commented another person, who also left a pair of fire emoji for the gorgeous brunette.

“You look like a princess,” gushed a third follower.

One fan took the time to pen a lengthier message of appreciation for the Australian model. “What sets you apart from everyone is that wonderful personality which is so positive which just increases your beauty even more,” read their comment.