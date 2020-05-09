Abby Dowse Flaunts Bare Booty & Killer Curves In A Tiny Gold Metallic Bikini

Abby Dowse kicked off the weekend with a sizzling Instagram post that saw her flaunting her insane bikini body in a skimpy, metallic gold swimsuit. The photo showed her soaking up some sun in what appeared to be the garden of her building. Photographed from behind, the model gave fans a sexy back view of her attire, displaying her peachy booty as she grabbed her hips and parted her legs open.

Abby looked smoking-hot in the tiny two-piece, which bared a massive amount of skin and did a fantastic job at showcasing her bronzed tan. Although the angle of the shot prevented fans from getting a good look at her top, some details could not escape their attention. The item was incredibly deep cut and appeared to feature minuscule cups that exposed a great deal of sideboob. The piece seemed to be a halterneck style and sported a clear strap that went around the chest line, drawing the eye to her supple back. Meanwhile, the bottoms were a high-rise design that showed off her waist, and appeared to be closer to briefs rather than her usual g-strings. Abby flirtatiously pulled them up on her rear end to resemble a thong, flashing her killer curves.

The Aussie beauty posed with her head turned to the side, seemingly glancing over her shoulder. However, her eyes appeared to be closed, even though her trendy sunglasses made it difficult to tell for sure. Her lips were parted in a seductive way, and her hair tumbled down her back in a messy, unruly fashion that added to her sultry vibe. Her fingers fanned over her thigh, showing off her chic white manicure, as well as the shiny ring that adorned her hand.

The gorgeous color of her bikini accentuated her all-over glow, which was further enhanced by the sunlight that hit her torso and perky derriere. Abby made her caption all about the feel of the golden rays against her skin, adding a sunshine and raising-hands emoji.

Abby tagged Fashion Nova in her photo, crediting the online retailer for her swimwear. The upload was a massive hit with her fans, reeling in close to 5,000 likes in less than 30 minutes of going live. In the space of one hour, the number of likes reached 10,666. In addition, followers left 327 comments on the post, showering the bombshell with effusive praise.

“Insane,” wrote fellow Australian model Laura Amy, adding a pair of fire emoji.

“Amazing,” chimed in Australian reality TV star Skye Wheatley.

Aussie model Kim Hartnett also took notice of the steamy look, leaving two fire emoji under Abby’s post.

Her less famous followers had plenty to say about the spicy shot, as well.

“Marvelous woman,” gushed one Instagram user, ending their message with a heart emoji.

“You’re perfect,” read another comment, trailed by four heart-eyes emoji.