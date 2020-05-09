Andre Harrell, Music Executive Who Discovered Sean “Diddy” Combs, Dead at 59

According to Variety, Andre Harrell, the founder of Uptown Records and one-half of rap duo Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde, died late Friday night at age 59. The cause of death is still unclear. Variety has yet to receive an official word, though sources have confirmed his passing.

Harrell is also widely-known for signing and helping Sean “Diddy” Combs rise to prominence.

DJ D Nice announced the news while playing music on Instagram Live during his popular “Club Quarantine” series.

BREAKING NEWS: While @djdnice was spinning tonight on IG Live in #ClubQuarantine, he announced that legendary music man Andre Harrell has died. He was 59. Just stunning. Harrell founded Uptown Records and paved the way for many in the music industry. #RolandMartinUnfiltered — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) May 9, 2020

Harrell was a native of The Bronx, New York City, where he and his high school friend, Alonzo Brown, formed the rap duo Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. The group had hits including “Genius Rap” and “Fast Life,” but Harrell moved behind the scenes of music after high school.

After pursuing studies at Lehman College and dropping out three years in, he met Russell Simmons in 1983. Simmons was the founder and head of Def Jam Records at the time and hired Harrell after their meeting. In his years at Def Jam, Harrell became vice president and general manager in just two years. He then left to start his own label, Uptown Records.

Harrell signed big names to Uptown, including Sean “Diddy” Combs, who went by “Puffy” at the time. He also signed Mary J. Blige to her first record deal. In addition, Harrell worked with The Notorious B.I.G., Heavy D & The Boyz, Jodeci and Guy.

After his label began to decline, he later worked at MCA productions developing projects in film and television throughout the 1990s. He created and produced New York Undercover, the first multicultural major network drama. In 1995, he returned to music as CEO of Motown Records, working with big names like Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Boyz II Men and Johnny Gill.

He then worked with Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, serving as president. In recent years, Harrell worked with Diddy on various business ventures for his Combs Enterprises. Most recently, he served as Vice Chairman of REVOLT TV & Media, a company spearheaded by Combs. He notably helped launched their Revolt Music Conference in 2014.

According to the Combs Enterprises website, Harrell has helped “influence and create urban and millennial culture around the world.”

Celebrities and fan alike have been pouring in tributes on social media for Harrell, sending thoughts to his family and music colleagues.

“If you love late 80s and early 90s R&B and Hip-Hop, then you have Andre Harrell to thank.” wrote one Twitter user.

“Rest in Peace to THE LEGENDARY Andre Harrell. The culture is the culture because of him and his influence,” expressed a second fan.