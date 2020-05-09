Angela Davis And Nikki Giovanni In First-Ever Candid Conversation, Lending Their Legacy To GirlTrek Campaign

Angela Davis and Nikki Giovanni came together on Friday in what was promoted by GirlTrek as “the first-ever joint candid conversation” between the two iconic leaders in African American culture.

In a live event that many are still searching for the words to describe, the women were brought together by Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison – founders of the GirlTrek platform – for a discussion which powered the launch of their #DaughtersOf campaign.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, the #DaughtersOf campaign calls for women around the globe to declare their lineage and self-affirm their identity in social media post to inspire a movement.

Over 25,000 people were tuned in on Facebook Live, leaning in with every word and hanging on to every insight as Davis and Giovanni engaged in thought-provoking dialogue. In the classic coming together of sisterhood and exemplification of leadership, they lent their legacy to catapult the #DaughtersOf launch and power the next generation of change makers.

In its coverage, BET.com reported the campaign “is going to help make sure Black women are looking out for themselves, and each other.”

The overall conversation during the live stream was reflective of a journey well-traveled for the two legendary figures. Invaluable insights were shared by these historic women, who remain steadfast fighting for the same causes of the past that face the world still, today.

Davis drove home signature messages of strong activism and independence, advising viewers to remain steadfast in the struggle for justice, equality and freedom. When asked about what radical self-care meant for her, she emphasized the involvement of community. In a voice that echoed the wisdom of ancestry, Davis intellectualized that self-care is not individualistic – but instead, is to be centered around the collective healing of all.

Further along in the live stream, Davis and Giovanni were joined in conversation. Similar to the cultural understanding of what to do when “grown folks are talking,” Dixon and Garrison briefly put the call’s agenda to the side as their elders walked down memory lane.

Davis shared with Giovanni a personal story from her nephew’s wedding, where she was asked to read one of Giovanni’s poems. She recounted the experience reciting “Resignation” as “absolutely powerful.”

Giovanni, noticeably appreciative of Davis’ share, reciprocated with a recollection of her son telling the poet that he and his daughter were so excited to have run into Davis in Costa Rica.

In a “you had to be there” moment, the iconic figures chatted together in a manner of two girlfriends sitting on the porch, sharing stories of their lifetimes. It was black sisterhood at its finest, with mothers of the movement. The viewers were the daughters – thirsty for stories and wisdom, guidance and assurance. To witness such an event, was the ancestors’ wildest dreams.

Giovanni shifted to a serious tone and spoke to the time period when Davis was in prison, letting her sister-in-activism know that, “everything we did went to rallying for your freedom. We poets were working very hard about your freedom.”

Dixon and Garrison shifted directions a bit as the conversation came to a close and asked the women to share their perspective on specific current events.

When they approached the topic of Ahmaud Arbery – the 25-year-old black man who was murdered by two white men in Georgia, the younger pair sought guidance from Davis and Giovanni, and asked, “We’re tired. What are we supposed to do?”

“This has been the history of the black presence. Black Lives Matters emerges…we do demonstrations, but it doesn’t go away. Sometimes we have to do the same things a million times. Even when we repeat the work over and over again. The work that we do creates a terrain for the future. We would not be doing what we are doing at this moment had not it been for those who came before us. That is why we are here today. And we do this work for our communities…and they stretch to the past and to the future,” Davis declared.

Nikki Giovanni encouraged eager viewers with the call to action to “Forge ahead on your own,” as she let her intention be known that she was preparing black women to take the next step.

“I don’t see how people can live in yesterday with all that has happened. That’s what all of us need to do, we need to flap our arms and fly to tomorrow,” Giovanni proclaimed.

Before the closed out the conversation, the GirlTrek duo made sure to get Davis and Giovanni’s take on beauty and self-image as it relates to the experience of the black woman. Related to 2019 being the first time that Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA, Miss Universe and Miss World were all black women the ladies posed the question, “What does that mean for black beauty, if anything?

Giovanni jokingly admitted that she wasn’t current on that news but offered advice to women regarding value and self-worth. She affirmed for women to know their audience, and warned young people to stop asking what their worth is to people who hate them.

Davis added to Giovanni’s sentiments by shedding light into black women’s history with “the politics of appearance.” She acknowledged the importance of appearances but cautioned not to focus too much on that when “actual beauty has nothing at all to do with physical appearance.” Davis brought the focus back to the reason over 25,000 people were tuned in for the live stream experience in the first place – reminding the viewers that “Beauty is getting one million black women to walk with GirlTrek. Beauty is liberation!”

The Facebook Live conversation with Angela Davis and Nikki Giovanni was moderated by Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison, and was facilitated through their GirlTrek platform. Founded in 2011, GirlTrek is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to pioneer a health movement for African American women and girls grounded in civil rights history and principles through walking campaigns, community leadership, and health advocacy.