Hannah Brown Rocks A Tie Dye Bikini & Jokes About ‘Slobbery’ Kisses

Hannah Brown has shared four posts to her Instagram page over the past week, and her newest share from yesterday was all about her bikini and kisses. The former Bachelorette star opted for a blue, tie dye ensemble and she made a joke about “slobbery” kisses in the caption, prompting lots of playful comments from her former co-stars and devoted followers.

In the photo, the reality TV star was spotted leaning down to kiss a light-colored dog. She wore a dark blue swimsuit with white accents, and although her figure was partially cropped out in the image, it was possible to make out that her top had thick straps and a scoop cut in the back. Her bottoms were matching with thick straps and potentially a thong cut, as her bare booty peeked through.

Hannah wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail and accessorized with sunglasses. She also sported hoop earrings, although that was the only piece of jewelry that was visible.

The sun shone down on her and emphasized her tan as she appeared to be enjoying the nice weather.

The dog looked up at her with its eyes closed and was photographed in the middle of licking its nose.

Beside the duo was a sparkling pool, and beyond it were a few, short columns with planters. In front of the columns were blue pots with colorful red and orange flowers. Beyond that was lush green foliage.

The post has racked up over 263,100 likes so far with many people heading to the comments section with their reactions.

As Hannah didn’t reveal the identity of the “most slobbery” kiss she’s ever had, her followers were left to make their own guesses.

John Paul Jones had the most-liked comment with over 5,880 likes.

“I thought I told you to wipe your mouth before you went for it @mikejohnson1_,” he wrote.

Mike later responded with a playful message.

“@johnpauljonesjohnpauljones my bad jus seeing this, but obvi I did something right, I stayed around longer than u luv ya breh,” he said.

“Bahahaha caption,” noted a third social media user.

“The shade! but where is the suit from?” wondered a fourth supporter.

Furthermore, she noted in a recent Instagram live session that she is single and potentially ready for the dating world again. And although she didn’t name any names, it seems that many of her fans are hoping for her to find love with Tyler Cameron still, although the potential of that remains unknown. Her next relationship would be the first since she broke up with Jed Wyatt after their failed engagement.