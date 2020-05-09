Cardi B Flaunts Curves In Oversized Jean Shorts

Cardi B gave her followers a peek at her bodacious curves in her latest Instagram post, which shows her sitting on a balcony gazing off-camera.

Cardi sat on a couch with her hands in between her legs, resting on the cushion. The couch was decorated with white pillows and a striped cushion. One leg was folded up on the furniture while the other was freely extended, with her toe pointed.

The “Bodak Yellow” hit-maker rocked a bright pink crop tank top, opting to go braless. The crop top held in a good portion of the rapper’s voluptuous breasts, but exposed her toned arms.

She wore a pair of oversized jean shorts, that were so big she had them folded over. The fold exposed her hourglass figure and naturally arched back. The daisy dukes put her thighs on full display, including her peacock tattoo on her right leg that extends to her right knee.

The Grammy-award winning rapper sported a pink and blonde ombre hairdo, styled in a bob with pin curls. She matched it with the same color eyeshadow dusted on her lids and arched eyebrows. Also, a similar lipstick shade can be seen on her lips. Her nose seemed perfectly contoured, and eyelash extensions were curled up in a dramatic fashion.

Her long, square-shaped nails were painted with the same pink color seen on her shirt.

While it is not clear where the “Money” chart-topper was located due to the lack of a geotag, but her caption calling it a “pretty day” indicates somewhere warm. The photo also speaks to the weather, with clear skies and sunshine behind the stunner.

In just six hours, Cardi B racked up over 2.6 million likes and more than 21,700 comments from her adoring 64.2 million followers. Her fans filled her comments with compliments and heart-eyes on her look.

“Pretty In Pink,” wrote one fan, with a pink heart emoji following.

“Yes ma’am lm so I’m love with the new look,” commented another follower.

“You are the prettiest,” remarked a third user.

“Hair goals, body goals, everything goals!” wrote a fourth fan, adding a fire flame emoji and pink heart emoji.

Less than two days ago, Cardi B posted another treat for her followers, wearing a skintight black bodysuit. Her hair was styled the same, but colored blonde and brown at the tips. She also wore a good bit of makeup, rocking similar lashes and neutral-colored eyeshadow. She also sported the same square-shaped, pink nails in the previous upload.